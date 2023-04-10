PHILADELPHIA — Rhys Hoskins heard the pop in his left knee as he tried to field a ground ball against the Detroit Tigers in spring training last month.

The Phillies first baseman crumpled to the grass with a sensation he had never felt.

“I wasn’t really sure,” Hoskins said. “I just knew that it hurt, and I just started wondering at that point.”

Hoskins had torn his anterior cruciate ligament. He is expected to be out for the season.

“I often find myself asking why, trying to find out the answer,” Hoskins said. “Sometimes there isn’t, and that’s just kind of how it goes.”

On Monday, Hoskins walked on crutches to the center of the Phillies' clubhouse and spoke about what the past few weeks have been like for him.

He was around Citizens Bank Park over the weekend for the first home series of the season. He and Bryce Harper raised the National League pennant flag before Friday’s home opener. Hoskins and the rest of the Phillies received their NL championship rings before Sunday’s game. Hoskins said he will cherish the memories of the weekend for the rest of his life.

“Those pennants,” he said, “stay up there forever.”

Orthopedic surgeon Steve Singleton performed surgery on Hoskins to repair the ligament on March 30 in Dallas, the same day the Phillies opened the season in Texas against the Rangers.

“I’m happy to be on the other side (of the surgery) and on the road back,” he said. “It’s a pretty long road back, but I have great people around me.”

Hoskins has been one of the Phillies' mainstays since he made his rookie debut in 2017 and hit 18 home runs in 50 games. Hoskins was a spokesperson for the Phillies in the clubhouse after games and in the community with countless charity appearances.

Hoskins sometimes frustrated fans with his poor fielding and streaky hitting. But he did hit 30 regular season home runs and added several clutch hits in the Phillies' unexpected run to the World Series. Hoskins’ bat spike after his three-run home run off Braves starter Spence Strider in Game 3 of last year’s National League Division Series is one of the most iconic moments in Phillies playoff history.

Through this season’s first nine games, the Phillies have clearly missed his presence in the lineup. Philadelphia first basemen began Monday batting .219 (7 for 32) with one home run, three RBIs and a .344 slugging percentage.

The injury calls into question Hoskins’ Phillies future. He will become a free agent after this season. The conventional wisdom before the injury was that this was probably his last season in Philadelphia.

His knee injury might make his return more likely. Without the prospects of a lucrative free agent deal, Hoskins and the Phillies could agree to a one-year deal for 2024 that allows the first baseman to show how healthy he is.

“So far ahead,” Hoskins said. “So much has to happen before I think about anything that has to do with my future or what a professional contract may or may not look like. Of course I thought about it and of course I’m disappointed, but right now it’s just about the small wins that I’m going to have to focus on.”

Hoskins said he plans to be around the team as much as possible as he works to strengthen and heal his knee.

“I’ll pour myself into this team just like I always have,” he said, "and try to find a way to make a positive impact.”

Hoskins, 30, is expected to be on crutches for the next six weeks. Three months from now he’ll start to jog and run. Hoskins can look to teammate Kyle Schwarber for inspiration. Schwarber tore the ACL and other ligaments in his left knee as a member of the Chicago Cubs in the third game of the 2016 season. He returned to help the Cubs win the World Series that year.

“The doctors say seven to nine months,” Hoskins said. "I think every athlete’s mindset is to beat whatever the doctors say. I’m going to do everything in my power to give myself an opportunity that if and when we are playing in late October, I have a chance to contribute to that.”