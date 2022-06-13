Rhys Hoskins helps Phillies stay hot with first career walkoff hit

PHILADELPHIA - The Phillies must be a changed team under interim manager Rob Thomson.

They’re even beating the Miami Marlins.

Rhys Hoskins’ RBI double drove in Matt Vierling with the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Phillies beat the Marlins 3-2 before 22,701 fans at Citizens Bank Park on Monday night. The Phillies (31-30) have won 10 of their last 11 games.

It was the first walk-off hit of Hoskins’ career.

“I was really trying not to do too much,” he said. “I’ve found myself in those situations in the past and come up short. It was great, the best.”

Just before Hoskins’ double, Vierling made the game’s pivotal play when he stole second base with two outs to put himself in scoring position. Vierling has standout speed, and the Phillies braintrust noticed that Marlins reliever Anthony Bass is slow to the plate.

“It was huge,” Vierling said of the steal. “I had the green light. The opportunity presented itself. I had a good feeling I could go get it.”

Hoskins saw the bench give Vierling the green light.

“I was hoping he would (steal),” Hoskins said. “Obviously, he’s a quick dude. He knows how to steal a bag. Bass is not particularly fast to the plate.I knew he had the green light. I was just kind of waiting for him to go.”

When it comes to the Phillies, the Miami Marlins are the obnoxious uncle that ruins a family’s black-tie affair.

The Phillies haven’t had a winning record against the Marlins since 2018 when they went 11-8 vs. Miami. The Phillies are 2-3 against the Marlins this season and 23-30 since 2019. Miami has a .566 winning percentage against the Phillies and a .386 winning percentage against the rest of baseball since 2019.

Monday was the start of eight straight games against National League East opponents for the Phillies. The victory was also key because Philadelphia saw its nine-game winning streak snapped Sunday.

“It’s big to come back and win right away,” Thomson said. “I talked to the guys before the game that we need to start winning games in our division. That’s what good teams do.”

A Phillies loss Monday might have been understandable because they were facing Sandy Alcantara, who just might be baseball’s best starting pitcher right now. In his last six starts, he has a 0.74 ERA with 45 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings.

The Phillies finally got to him in the eighth inning.

With the Marlins up 2-1, Hoskins and Bryce Harper started the eighth with back-to-back walks. After a double play, Didi Gregorius tied the game with a single off left-handed reliever Steven Okert.

“I liked the way we swung the bats,” Thomson said. “We attacked. We didn’t chase a whole lot. (Alcantara) is tough. He’s on a pretty good roll. It was a great night.”

The Phillies also got a standout outing from starter Aaron Nola, who nearly matched Alcantara. He allowed just six hits and two runs with no walks and six strikeouts in seven innings. Nola has a 3.00 ERA with 15 hits allowed, no walks and 17 strikeouts in 21 June innings.

“Sandy is really throwing the ball well right now,” Nola said. “He’s one of the best pitchers in baseball. I just tried to go deep in the game. My goal every time out is try to put as many zeros as possible.”

Monday’s win over a troublesome nemesis can be taken as a sign that the Phillies just might be a different team than they were a few weeks ago.

“We showed a lot of character,” Thomson said.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you! Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.