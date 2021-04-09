Rhys Hoskins hasn't walked yet (but that's OK because he's hitting .417)

Much has been made in the past of swing changes Hoskins has made.

“I’ve become a lot more aware of what I’m trying to do in my swing,” Hoskins said. “What happens when it goes wrong? I can usually pinpoint within an at-bat or within a game. I can think back in my head and (say), ‘OK, that’s where I went wrong. This is the solution that’s worked in the past.’ The swing hasn’t changed a whole lot. The swing is still the swing. I just have a little bit more room for error now.”

Hoskins didn't spend much time working on his swing this offseason. He spent most of the winter rehabilitating an elbow injury that ended his 2020 season and required surgery. The injury occurred when he tried to tag Miami Marlins runner Corey Dickerson during a Sept. 12 game.

“This is a guy who had to work his tail end off during the offseason just to be ready to play,” Girardi said. “I wasn’t sure how much work he got in offensively compared to a normal offseason because you’re focusing so much on his rehab. I love the production we’re getting from him. That’s what we were getting last year before he got hurt, and you just hope it continues.”

​Contact Michael McGarry: 609-272-7209 MMcGarry@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you! Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.