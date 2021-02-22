Rhys Hoskins handling elbow surgery as he has every other twist and turn in his Phillies career

It would be completely understandable if Rhys Hoskins needed to take a big deep breath before the 2021 baseball season started.

The Phillies first baseman has crammed about 10 seasons’ worth of events into his 404 career big league games.

He got off to one of the hottest starts in club history with 18 home runs in his first 50 games during his 2017 rookie year. Since then, he’s had three managers and switched from left field to first base.

He ended 2019 in a horrendous slump that had some questioning his baseball future. He’s become the team’s player representative and a spokesperson off the field.

And the latest obstacle Hoskins has had to overcome is offseason surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow.

It’s no wonder Hoskins, who turns 28 next month, seems wise beyond his years.

How has he navigated the ups and downs of his baseball life? Hoskins says he stays focused on his teammates.