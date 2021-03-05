Rhys Hoskins expects to be ready for Phillies' opening day

After the dive, Rhys Hoskins didn’t see the need to dodge a question about where he intends to be come April 1.
“If you’re asking me,” the Philadelphia Phillies first baseman said Thursday, “there’s no reason why I won’t be ready for opening day.”
Hoskins played his first game since undergoing surgery on his left elbow 153 days earlier and went 1 for 3 with an RBI single in the Phillies’ 15-0 exhibition rout of the New York Yankees at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Florida.
Serving as the designated hitter, he just missed a home run in the third inning and stroked a single the other way to right field in a nine-run fourth.
But the biggest test for Hoskins came when he dived back into first base and landed on his left arm on a pickoff attempt by Yankees reliever Albert Abreu. Manager Joe Girardi, who was being interviewed on the telecast, breathed an audible sigh of relief when Hoskins got to his feet and dusted himself off.
“Those types of plays are always reaction, right? It was nice that I reacted like I normally would,” Hoskins said. “I hadn’t really done that at (game) speed yet. I was able to kind of get up and (say), ‘OK, there’s another check mark.’ The goal is to check all the boxes before (the season begins). I don’t think there’s any reason why I won’t be able to do that.”
