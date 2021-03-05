 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rhys Hoskins expects to be ready for Phillies' opening day
0 comments

Rhys Hoskins expects to be ready for Phillies' opening day

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

After the dive, Rhys Hoskins didn’t see the need to dodge a question about where he intends to be come April 1.

“If you’re asking me,” the Philadelphia Phillies first baseman said Thursday, “there’s no reason why I won’t be ready for opening day.”

Hoskins played his first game since undergoing surgery on his left elbow 153 days earlier and went 1 for 3 with an RBI single in the Phillies’ 15-0 exhibition rout of the New York Yankees at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Florida.

Serving as the designated hitter, he just missed a home run in the third inning and stroked a single the other way to right field in a nine-run fourth.

But the biggest test for Hoskins came when he dived back into first base and landed on his left arm on a pickoff attempt by Yankees reliever Albert Abreu. Manager Joe Girardi, who was being interviewed on the telecast, breathed an audible sigh of relief when Hoskins got to his feet and dusted himself off.

“Those types of plays are always reaction, right? It was nice that I reacted like I normally would,” Hoskins said. “I hadn’t really done that at (game) speed yet. I was able to kind of get up and (say), ‘OK, there’s another check mark.’ The goal is to check all the boxes before (the season begins). I don’t think there’s any reason why I won’t be able to do that.”

Hoskins said he’s unsure when he will play his first game at first base but guessed it will be “sometime next week.” (Harper homers, Phils win. B3).

0 comments

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News