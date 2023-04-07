PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies need someone to hit home runs — lots of them.

After all, Bryce Harper is probably out of the lineup until late May or early June after offseason Tommy John surgery.

Rhys Hoskins is sidelined for the season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in spring training.

Darrick Hall is out for who knows how long with a torn ligament in his thumb.

J.T. Realmuto filled the power vacancy Friday.

His two-run blast in the bottom of the seventh propelled the Phillies to a 5-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds in the home opener before 44,365 fans at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies (2-5) need the win to boost their own karma after dropping five of their first six games.

The absence of the power bats of Harper (18 home runs in 99 games last season) and Hoskins (30 HRs in 2022) is a blow to the Phillies' lineup.

Hall (nine home runs in 154 at-bats last season) was supposed to pick up the slack. But the Phillies announced before Friday’s game that he would undergo surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb. There is no timetable for his return, but it won’t be anytime soon.

The Phillies' lineup Friday had left fielder Jake Cave batting seventh, first baseman Kody Clemens batting eighth and center fielder Brandon Marsh hitting ninth.

That trio went 0 for 7 with three walks and an RBI.

The light-hitting bottom of the order means there’s even more pressure on the top of the lineup — Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber, Realmuto and Nick Castellanos — to perform.

Castellanos hit two doubles and scored a run Friday, but it was Realmuto with the big blow.

He stepped to the plate with the score tied at 2, one out and Turner on first. Realmuto pulled a 3-2 cutter from Reds reliever Derek Law 448 feet into the left-center field stands to give the Phillies a 4-2 lead. It was Realmuto’s first home run of the season. The catcher hit 22 last year.

The win capped a day of celebration. The pregame ceremony recalled the Phillies' unexpected postseason run to the World Series last fall.

Harper and Hoskins raised the National League pennant flag above Ashburn Alley. Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni threw out the ceremonial first pitch to roars from the crowd.

The game kept the good vibe going.

Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler allowed five hits and two runs in 5 ⅓ innings. It was a step forward from his first start, when he allowed five runs and seven hits in 4 ⅓ innings in a 16-3 loss to the Texas Rangers.

Relievers Andrew Bellatti, Gregory Soto, Jose Alverado, and Craig Kimbrel combined to throw 3 2/3 scoreless innings.

Alverado was especially dominant. He has struck out five and allowed no hits in two innings this season.

Edmundo Sosa gave the Phillies some breathing room with a pinch-hit home run in the bottom of the eighth.