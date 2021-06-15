Rays' Glasnow has elbow tear, but no surgery planned for now

CHICAGO — Tyler Glasnow isn’t exactly sure what’s going to happen with his elbow injury. But the Tampa Bay Rays ace is certain of a cause: trying to pitch slick baseballs without any grip enhancer.

“I 100% believe that contributed to me getting hurt,” he asserted Tuesday.

A day after an early exit, Glasnow was diagnosed with a partially torn elbow ligament, throwing in doubt his future for the rest of this season and beyond.

“My lifelong dream, I want win a Cy Young. I want to be an All-Star,” he said. “Now it’s over and I have to try and rehab to come back in the playoffs. I’m clearly frustrated.”

An MRI showed Glasnow had a tear in his ulnar collateral ligament and also a flexor strain. The test was done after the right-hander was forced to leave Monday night’s game in Chicago against the White Sox after four innings.

Glasnow said he won’t have surgery for now, and instead will try to strengthen the area. He plans to see another doctor on Friday.

“Just don’t throw for a while, but they also said no surgery,” Glasnow said. “So I’m just going to try and rehab it it an try to come back.”