Ranger Suarez provides the Phillies with some much needed relief as Philadelphia hits break at .500

Philadelphia traded Pivetta to Boston last year for relievers Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree, both of whom struggled in 2020 and are not with the Phillies this season.

The Red Sox have gotten the better of that deal so far, but on Sunday, Pivetta resembled the pitcher he was with the Phillies. He lasted just four innings and gave up four hits and five runs.

Torreyes, who filled in for Bohm at third base, got the big hit when he pulled a Pivetta fastball over Fenway’s Green Monster for a three-run home run in the top of the fourth.

The Phillies pieced the game together on the mound. Brandon Kintzler started and faced four batters. He got three outs and watched as Xander Bogarts of Boston hit a 91 mph sinker 411 feet for a solo home run in the bottom of the second.

Four other Philadelphia pitchers combined to throw the next 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs.

Girardi had planned for Suarez to pitch two innings. The manager, however, turned to Suarez with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. Girardi said he planned to let Suarez, who was originally a starting pitcher, throw 50 pitches.

Suarez allowed one hit, walked two and struck out four. He was not made available to the media after the game.