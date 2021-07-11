Ranger Suarez provides the Phillies with some much needed relief as Philadelphia hits break at .500

The Philadelphia Phillies will have four days off for the All Star break.
Ranger Suarez earned his vacation.
He helped the Phillies get their most improbable win of the season with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief as Philadelphia beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4 at Fenway Park on Sunday afternoon.
Suarez threw 45 pitches to record the seven-out save. In the past few weeks, he has emerged as Philadelphia’s closer. Suarez, 25, finished the first half 4-2 with two saves and a 0.77 ERA in 35 innings.
“He’s played a huge part in a lot of our wins,” manager Joe Girardi said. “He’s had a great first half. There’s been some unsung heroes for this team, and Ranger’s definitely one of them.”
After Sunday's victory, the Phillies (44-44) head into the All-Star break feeling as good about themselves as they have all season. Philadelphia won its third-straight series by taking two of three from Red Sox, who boast the American League’s best record at 55-36.
The Phillies stand 3.5 games behind the first-place New York Mets in the National League East. Philadelphia will return from the break Friday when it hosts the Miami Marlins in a doubleheader at Citizens Bank Park.
“Hopefully, in a few days we come back and we keep winning,” utility man Ronald Torreyes said.
Sunday’s win was so uplifting because if Philadelphia had lost, it would have been one of the most frustrating defeats of the season.
Before the game, the Phillies put four players on the COVID-19 injury list, including scheduled starting pitcher Aaron Nola. Girardi said third baseman Alec Bohm tested positive for the virus and is out for 10 days. Nola and relievers Bailey Falter and Connor Brogdon were deemed close contacts.
The Phillies could have mitigated this situation if 85% of its Tier 1 personnel, which primarily includes players and coaches, was vaccinated. Players on teams who have reached the 85% mark do not have to quarantine if they are identified as a close contact to someone who tests positive, unless they have symptoms.
To replace the players on the COVID list, the Phillies recalled pitchers Damon Jones, Mauricio Llovera, and Cristopher Sanchez and infielder Nick Maton from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
“It is what it is,” Girardi said. “It’s not like we’re surprised that something can happen. We always try to stay prepared. It wasn’t like it was sprung on us at 9 o’clock this morning. We pretty much knew yesterday that this was the likely scenario.”
Sunday's game was also notable because the Phillies faced a former teammate. Boston starting pitcher Nick Pivetta, who had a 19-30 record with a 5.50 ERA in four seasons with the Phillies, began Sunday 7-3 with a 4.09 ERA this season.
Philadelphia traded Pivetta to Boston last year for relievers Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree, both of whom struggled in 2020 and are not with the Phillies this season.
The Red Sox have gotten the better of that deal so far, but on Sunday, Pivetta resembled the pitcher he was with the Phillies. He lasted just four innings and gave up four hits and five runs.
Torreyes, who filled in for Bohm at third base, got the big hit when he pulled a Pivetta fastball over Fenway’s Green Monster for a three-run home run in the top of the fourth.
The Phillies pieced the game together on the mound. Brandon Kintzler started and faced four batters. He got three outs and watched as Xander Bogarts of Boston hit a 91 mph sinker 411 feet for a solo home run in the bottom of the second.
Four other Philadelphia pitchers combined to throw the next 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs.
Girardi had planned for Suarez to pitch two innings. The manager, however, turned to Suarez with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. Girardi said he planned to let Suarez, who was originally a starting pitcher, throw 50 pitches.
Suarez allowed one hit, walked two and struck out four. He was not made available to the media after the game.
With Sunday’s win, the Phillies finished a seven-game road trip 5-2. It’s the first time they’ve won that many games on a seven-game trip since 2014.
Philadelphia could have fallen out of contention on the trip. Instead, the Phillies provided their fans with a reason to pay attention after the break.
“I’ve said all along that this is a resilient group,” Girardi said. “We’ve probably had as many as tough losses as any team in baseball. The last 10 days, we’ve played extremely well.”
