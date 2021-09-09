Ranger Suarez continues to look the like the real deal, but Phillies lose to Rockies

PHILADELPHIA – Whether or not the Phillies make the playoffs for the first time since 2011, Ranger Suarez just might be the best thing to happen to the team this season.

The starting pitcher allowed one run in six innings, but Philadelphia blew a lead and lost to the Colorado Rockies 4-3 before 18,071 fans at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday night.

With the Phillies up 2-1 and two outs and no one on in the top of the ninth, closer Ian Kennedy gave up a single to Colton Welker followed by back-to-back home runs to Ryan McMahon and Sam Hilliard. J.T. Realmuto struck out with tying run on third base for the game's final out.

As a result, the Phillies (71-69) will begin Friday at least 2.5 games back of the first-place Atlanta Braves in the National League East.

Suarez’s outing continued what has been a breakout season for the 26-year-old native of Venezuela. The Phillies have asked him to fill several roles this season. He’s been the long man, a late-inning reliever, the closer and finally a starting pitcher.

Some pitchers struggled with change. Suarez has thrived. He’s 7-4 with a 1.38 ERA.