Ranger Suarez continues to look the like the real deal, but Phillies lose to Rockies

PHILADELPHIA – Whether or not the Phillies make the playoffs for the first time since 2011, Ranger Suarez just might be the best thing to happen to the team this season.
The starting pitcher allowed one run in six innings, but Philadelphia blew a lead and lost to the Colorado Rockies 4-3 before 18,071 fans at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday night.
With the Phillies up 2-1 and two outs and no one on in the top of the ninth, closer Ian Kennedy gave up a single to Colton Welker followed by back-to-back home runs to Ryan McMahon and Sam Hilliard. J.T. Realmuto struck out with tying run on third base for the game's final out.
As a result, the Phillies (71-69) will begin Friday at least 2.5 games back of the first-place Atlanta Braves in the National League East.
Suarez’s outing continued what has been a breakout season for the 26-year-old native of Venezuela. The Phillies have asked him to fill several roles this season. He’s been the long man, a late-inning reliever, the closer and finally a starting pitcher.
Some pitchers struggled with change. Suarez has thrived. He’s 7-4 with a 1.38 ERA.
“I think it’s his makeup,” manager Joe Girardi said. “Ranger is pretty cool and calm. Nothing seems to rattle Ranger. I think because of his personality he doesn’t try to do any more or any less depending on where he’s pitching. He just tries to make pitches, and I think that helps make him successful in any role we put him in.”
Suarez has excelled as the Phillies pursue a playoff spot in the season’s final weeks.
On Thursday, he struck out six, walked one and allowed five hits. He struck out the side in the sixth, his final inning. His performance allowed the Phillies to breathe easier when it comes to Suarez’s health. He threw just 71 pitches in his last outing because of what Girardi said was a tired arm.
"I felt much, much better than my last time out," Suarez said. "My arm felt really, really good."
Suarez has shown he can be a viable part of the Phillies pitching rotation going forward. He’s allowed one run or less in seven of his eight starts. Suarez has a 1.67 ERA as a starter with 29 hits allowed and 36 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings.
That makes him what every baseball team wants – a quality young pitcher on a controllable contract. Under current baseball rules, Suarez isn’t arbitration eligible until 2023 and can’t become a free agent until 2026.
But Suarez’s promising future offered little solace to fans after Thursday’s crushing defeat.
"It hurts," Girardi said. "We can't change it. We have to find a way to put a streak together here."
