Ranger Suarez and Matt Vierling keep Philies in playoff contention

The Phillies drafted him in the fifth round of the 2018 draft out of Notre Dame.

This is his third stint with the Phillies this season. He’s filled in at first base despite having never played professionally in the infield before this season.

Vierling, 25, started in center field Saturday in place of Odubel Hererra, who was out with an ankle injury.

It the game scoreless, Vierling led off the bottom of the third. He blasted an 86.9 mph changeup from Pirates starter Wil Crowe 419 feet over the centerfield fence to give the Phillies a 1-0 lead. Vierling said his teammates were starting to kid him about when hus first career home run would happen.

"As soon as it left the bat, I knew it had a chance," he said. "It's pretty special. The whole thing was awesome."

In his last four games, Vierling his 5 for 11 with four runs scored.

"Right now, I'm trying to keep everything in front of me, play my game and not make more of this than it is," he said. "It's pretty cool what we got going on here."

Bryce Harper and Suarez made sure the lead held up. One batter after Vierling’s home run, Harper continued his MVP campaign with his 34th of the home run of the season to give the Phillies a 2-0 lead.