Preston Mattingly is not new school. He's not old school. He's about the "Phillies school."

"There has to be a consistent message throughout,” Mattingly said. “Old school, new school, we're all in this together trying to help young men reach their goals and the Phillies win a championship."

The old school, new school comment was interesting. The conventional wisdom is that the Phillies the past few years have gone from a team that ignored analytics to a team that over emphasized them. Mattingly said he believes in a blend of information.

“In terms of butting heads in the organization, old school, new school, I only believe in one school and that’s the Phillies,” he said. “That’s the way we’re going to do it going forward. We’re going to do what the Phillies are about, and it’s not going to be what the old school people are about or what the new school people are about. It’s the Phillies way going forward.”

Mattingly grew up in baseball. The Los Angeles Dodgers selected Mattingly in the first round of the 2006 draft. He spent six years in the Dodgers organization before transitioning to his off-the-field career. He’s seen how Joe Torre, Larry Bowa and Joe Girardi interacted with players first-hand.

“I’ve gotten to see and observe all different walks of baseball life,” Mattingly said. “It helped shape who I am today.”