Phillies' Zach Eflin pumped for 2021 after much-improved 2020 performance

Eflin isn’t just content with that 1C designation.

"I view myself as a No. 1," he said. "I really believe the sky is the limit for me.”

The Phillies' pitchers and catchers began workouts in Clearwater, Florida, this past week. The first full squad workout is Monday. Philadelphia is trying to make the playoffs for the first time since 2011.

Eflin was part of the Jimmy Rollins deal the Phillies made with the Los Angeles Dodgers in December 2014. He made his big league debut in 2016. Eflin showed flashes of excellence but knee and back troubles hampered him. He was 11-8 in 2018 and 10-13 in 2019.

But both Eflin and the Phillies hope 2020 was a turning point. He couldn’t have sounded more optimistic when he spoke about the upcoming season.

Eflin changed his pitching approach last season. He threw his curveball 13.1% of the time as opposed to 5.4% in both 2018 and 2019, according to fangraphs.com. This offseason, Eflin focused on his changeup and slider.