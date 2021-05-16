Phillies wrap up dismal weekend with more injuries and some testy moments

Girardi did answers questions about the injuries. Knapp was slated to start, but his injury occurred about 20 minutes before first pitch. That meant rookie catcher Rafael Marchan had to start, a move that apparently left Philadelphia with no reserve position players.

But Harper eventually entered the game in the sixth inning when Scott Kingery, who started in right field, left with dizziness that could have been caused by him banging off the wall trying to catch flyballs in the early innings.

Once Harper entered, it was clear how banged-up he was. The outfielder could not throw normally. He bunted in his first at-bat and struck out swinging with the tying runs on base to end the game.

Harper and Realmuto were both injured Saturday night. Gregorius hasn’t played since last Wednesday.

Girardi said the Phillies did not try to get any reinforcements from triple-A before Sunday’s game, which started at 1:07 p.m.

“It was our decision,” he said when asked about it.

That the Phillies even had the tying runs on base was remarkable. Toronto shelled Anderson and built an 8-0 lead. Philadelphia rookie shortstop Nick Maton sparked the comeback with the first two home runs of his big league career.