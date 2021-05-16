Phillies wrap up dismal weekend with more injuries and some testy moments

The Philadelphia Phillies are off Monday.
That’s a good thing.
If manager Joe Girardi’s postgame news conference Sunday was any indication, everyone connected with the team could use a break.
Philadelphia played with a limited bench and lost to the Toronto Blue Jays 10-8 in Dunedin, Florida, in a game with multiple storylines.
Bryce Harper (right shoulder), J.T. Realmuto (left wrist), Didi Gregorius (right elbow) and Andrew Knapp (left rib cage) all did not start because of injuries.
Girardi and second baseman Jean Segura were shown on the telecast exchanging words in the dugout after Segura made an error in the first inning. Television showed third-base coach Dusty Wathan and Realmuto speaking to an emotional Segura after the incident.
When Girardi went to the mound to remove starting pitcher Chase Anderson in the second inning, Segura did not join the other infielders on the mound.
“It was a bench conversation meant for the bench,” a testy Girardi said when asked about the incident by reporters.
Girardi said it was his job to resolve the matter. He declined to answer any follow-up questions about the matter.
“You can ask all you want,” he told reporters. “You got everything you’re going to get about it. I’m done with it.”
Girardi did answers questions about the injuries. Knapp was slated to start, but his injury occurred about 20 minutes before first pitch. That meant rookie catcher Rafael Marchan had to start, a move that apparently left Philadelphia with no reserve position players.
But Harper eventually entered the game in the sixth inning when Scott Kingery, who started in right field, left with dizziness that could have been caused by him banging off the wall trying to catch flyballs in the early innings.
Once Harper entered, it was clear how banged-up he was. The outfielder could not throw normally. He bunted in his first at-bat and struck out swinging with the tying runs on base to end the game.
Harper and Realmuto were both injured Saturday night. Gregorius hasn’t played since last Wednesday.
Girardi said the Phillies did not try to get any reinforcements from triple-A before Sunday’s game, which started at 1:07 p.m.
“It was our decision,” he said when asked about it.
That the Phillies even had the tying runs on base was remarkable. Toronto shelled Anderson and built an 8-0 lead. Philadelphia rookie shortstop Nick Maton sparked the comeback with the first two home runs of his big league career.
Sunday’s loss ended a 4-5 road trip for Philadelphia. The Phillies squandered a chance for a winning road trip with losses Saturday and Sunday. In Saturday’s defeat, Philadelphia played such shoddy defense that an exasperated Girardi proclaimed the team simply needs to “catch the ball.”
Both Anderson and first baseman Rhys Hoskins said they did not see the exchange between Girardi and Segura.
“It’s heat-of-the-moment stuff,” Hoskins said. “We’re all competing. Everybody wants to win the same amount, and sometimes that’s what happens.”
But for all the drama, the rest of the National League East is giving the Phillies a break. The Tampa Bay Rays swept the New York Mets this weekend.
The Phillies (21-20) trail the first-place Mets (18-16) by a half-game (four in the loss column). Philadelphia will begin a six-game homestand when it hosts the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday night.
“We’re fighting. We’re grinding,” Anderson said. “This off-day is going to be huge for us. Our group, we’re connected. We know what to do. We pick each other up.”
