Phillies won’t be a playoff contender without an improved bench: Commentary

Back here in the present, the Phillies need to improve a lot of things from last year and a lot of other years that have led to their nine straight seasons without a sniff of postseason play.

“I think our biggest issues probably came late in games more than anything,” manager Joe Girardi said after a recent Grapefruit League game.

That was a reference to the rotten bullpen, a topic that has deservedly been discussed ad nauseam given the degree of awfulness by last year’s relievers. New team President David Dombrowski gave the bullpen a massive makeover, however, and so far the Grapefruit League results have been outstanding. The nine guys with the best chance of opening the season in the bullpen had combined to pitch 26 innings and allowed just four earned runs for a 1.38 ERA through Sunday. They also had struck out 26 while allowing just 16 hits and six walks.

Girardi is right, though. Blown leads played a bigger part in last year’s failure than a bad bench, but the Phillies’ reserves left a lot to be desired, too.

The team’s best bench player by far was backup catcher Andrew Knapp. In fact, he was one of the best backup catchers in baseball last season.