CHICAGO — The game scheduled between the Chicago White Sox and Phillies for Monday night was postponed due to a forecast of high winds and cold temperatures, the White Sox announced.

To make up for the postponement, the Phillies and White Sox will play a doubleheader Tuesday. The first game will start at 4:10 p.m. ET and the second game will begin 30-45 minutes after the end of the first game (but not before 7:10 p.m. ET).

The Phillies announced Monday that right-hander Zack Wheeler will start Game 1 of the doubleheader, and left-hander Bailey Falter will start Game 2. The White Sox will start Lance Lynn in Game 1 and Lucas Giolito in Game 2. Because the Phillies would need right-hander Taijuan Walker to start Wednesday's game in Chicago, they would either need an extra starter for Saturday's game against the Rockies in Philadelphia, or they'd need to use an opener.

Both the Phillies and the White Sox have a record of 6-10, and are in search of some positive momentum. The Phillies are coming off a split with the Reds in their four-game weekend series in Cincinnati. The White Sox have lost four of their last five games against the Orioles and the Twins.

Chicago was hit with light snow flurries and gusty winds Monday. Temperatures were in the mid-30s Monday but should rise by game time Tuesday, with temperatures expected to reach the 50s.