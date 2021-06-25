Phillies waste Nola's record-setting 10 straight Ks, lose 2-1 to Mets in 8 innings

Aaron Nola tied a historic strikeout record Friday afternoon.
The Philadelphia Phillies' starting pitcher also knocked in the team's only run.
His performance against the New York Mets was one of the most memorable of his career.
It should have been a feel-good moment for the entire team.
Instead, primarily because the Phillies couldn't convert a groundball back to the pitcher into an out, the game probably left everyone associated with the Phillies feeling queasy.
Nola tied Hall of Famer and Mets great Tom Seaver’s 51-year-old big league record with 10 consecutive strikeouts. But the Mets rallied to win 2-1 in eight innings in the first game of a doubleheader at Citi Field in New York.
The Mets' Francisco Lindor tied the game with a two-out single in the bottom of the seventh, which was to have been the game's last inning. Relief pitcher Jose Alvarado's throwing error had allowed the tying run to reach base. In the bottom of the eighth, Dominic Smith won it with a single.
The defeat was Philadelphia’s fourth in a row.
But this defeat probably hurt the Phillies as much as any loss this season because of how well pitched.
“It’s tough,” Nola said. “It’s a cool accomplishment (tying the strikeout record). But you know winning is cooler in my opinion.”
Seaver struck out the final 10 he faced April 22, 1970, in a complete-game win against the San Diego Padres. Seaver, who died last August, is considered the best player in Mets history. His No. 41 is retired. Citi Field’s address is 41 Tom Seaver Way.
“it’s pretty cool being in a category with Tom,” Nola said.
Nola got off in an inauspicious start.
He hit New York leadoff hitter Jeff McNeil with a pitch in the first inning. Lindor followed with a double. Nola then fanned the next 10 he faced. The Phillies' record for most consecutive strikeouts had been seven, shared by Steve Carlton (1981), Curt Schilling (1996) and Jerad Eickhoff (2018).
Michael Conforto struck out swinging at a curveball to start the streak. Conforto also struck out a swinging at a 2-2 changeup in the bottom of the fourth for No. 10.
Conforto began Friday 7 for 40 (.175) against Nola. The only batter Nola has faced more in his career is Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (14 for 53, .264).
“I wasn’t thinking about anything except getting him out,” Nola said of the record-tying strikeout. “I’ve faced Mike a lot of time. He’s a good hitter. We’ve had some good battles.”
Seven of the 10 strikeouts were swinging. The strikeouts came on four curveballs, three sinkers, two changeups and a fastball.
“I was getting ahead in the counts, 0-1, 0-2,” Nola said. “I was winning the 1-1 counts. That was big for me today.”
Mets first baseman Pete Alonso broke the streak with a fourth-inning double.
Nola gave the Phillies a 1-0 lead with an RBI double in the top of the fifth. He finished with 12 strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. Nola allowed two hits and one run.
The Phillies appeared on the verge of making that lead and Nola’s brilliant performance hold up.
But Luis Guillorme led off the bottom of the seventh with groundball back to Alvarado, the Phillies' new closer. The ball left Guillorme’s bat at 71.6 mph.
Alvarado field it and threw to first base. The ball sailed over first baseman’s Rhys Hoskins’ head. Hoskins had his sunglasses on his cap, not on his eyes. It appeared he had no idea where the ball was.
Two batters later, Lindor tied the game with a single to center field.
After that, it seemed only a matter of time before the Phillies lost.
If the Phillies had won 1-0, Nola would have been the first Phillies pitcher to have an RBI and win a game 1-0 since Hall of Fame ace Jim Bunning did it against the Mets on May 5, 1965.
Instead, Friday was a disheartening start to a big four-game series in New York. The Phillies (34-38) began the day five games behind the first-place Mets.
“Every loss is tough right now,” Nola said, “especially to these (Mets). They’re in first place. This is a big series for us. Every game matters this time of year.”
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.