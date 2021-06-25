Phillies waste Nola's record-setting 10 straight Ks, lose 2-1 to Mets in 8 innings

“I was getting ahead in the counts, 0-1, 0-2,” Nola said. “I was winning the 1-1 counts. That was big for me today.”

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso broke the streak with a fourth-inning double.

Nola gave the Phillies a 1-0 lead with an RBI double in the top of the fifth. He finished with 12 strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. Nola allowed two hits and one run.

The Phillies appeared on the verge of making that lead and Nola’s brilliant performance hold up.

But Luis Guillorme led off the bottom of the seventh with groundball back to Alvarado, the Phillies' new closer. The ball left Guillorme’s bat at 71.6 mph.

Alvarado field it and threw to first base. The ball sailed over first baseman’s Rhys Hoskins’ head. Hoskins had his sunglasses on his cap, not on his eyes. It appeared he had no idea where the ball was.

Two batters later, Lindor tied the game with a single to center field.

After that, it seemed only a matter of time before the Phillies lost.

If the Phillies had won 1-0, Nola would have been the first Phillies pitcher to have an RBI and win a game 1-0 since Hall of Fame ace Jim Bunning did it against the Mets on May 5, 1965.