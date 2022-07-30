Phillies trade JoJo Romero to Cardinals for glove-first shortstop Edmundo Sosa

The Phillies traded left-handed relief pitcher JoJo Romero to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for shortstop Edmundo Sosa on Saturday, Phillies president of baseball operations David Dombrowski said in a release.

The 26-year-old Sosa appeared in 53 games for the Cardinals this year, and his five defensive runs saved tied him with five others for eighth best among major league shortstops. Since the start of 2021, his 13 defensive runs saved are tied for fifth (with former Phillies prospect J.P. Crawford of the Seattle Mariners) among shortstops. Only the Twins' Carlos Correa (22 DRS), the Cubs' Andrelton Simmons (19), the Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa (16) and the Padres' Ha-seong Kim (15) have more.

His contributions with the glove have exceeded his production at the plate. Sosa has hit .189 in 131 plate appearances this season. His on-base percentage is .244, his slugging percentage .270. Last season, however, Sosa was a more productive offensive player. He had a slash line of .271/.346/.389 and an OPS+ of 104 (100 is average). Sosa also is among the game's fastest players, with a sprint speed of 29.6 mph that is in the 97th percentile of all major leaguers, the Phillies said.

Romero, 25, made his major league debut Aug. 21, 2020, and was 0-0 with a 7.89 ERA in 25 games overall for the Phillies. This season, Romero had a 13.50 ERA in two games. He was a fourth-round draft pick (107th overall) out of Camarillo, California, in 2016.