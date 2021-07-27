Phillies trade for Pirates left-handed starting pitcher Tyler Anderson

PHILADELPHIA – The Phillies on Tuesday made their first deal this week before Friday’s trade deadline.
It wasn’t a glitzy transaction, but it does make the team better.
The Phillies traded a pair of minor league prospects to the Pittsburgh Pirates for starting pitcher Tyler Anderson, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network and multiple other media outlets.
Anderson fills one the Phillies' needs – a pitcher who can throw a minimum of five innings each start and give the team a chance to win.
Anderson was scheduled to pitch Tuesday for the Pirates but was scratched from the outing about three hours before the scheduled first pitch. He will most likely start Thursday afternoon for the Phillies against the Washington National in place of Vince Velasquez.
Anderson, 31, is 5-8 with a 4.35 ERA this season. But more importantly the left-hander has thrown at least five innings in each of his 18 starts this season. He’s thrown at least six innings eight times, including five of his last seven starts.
In contrast, Velasquez is 3-5 with a 5.54 ERA and has thrown five innings or more in just eight of his 16 starts. He’s thrown at least six innings just four times.
Anderson becomes a free agent at the end of the season.
Friday's deadline is the last chance for teams to imrove themselves via trade this season. The minor leaguers the Phillies traded – pitcher Cristian Hernandez and catcher Abrahan Gutierrez – both played for the Clearwater Threshers in Florida, the Phillies low-A affiliate.
Hernandez, 20, was 2-5 with a 3.49 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 56 2/32 innings. Gutierrez, 21, has batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage slash line of .285/.418/.424.
Check back for more on this developing story.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
