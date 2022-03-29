Phillies trade Adam Haseley — 8th overall pick in 2017 draft — to White Sox for pitching prospect

The Phillies traded outfielder and former first-round draft pick Adam Haseley to the Chicago White Sox for pitching prospect McKinley Moore, Philadelphia President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski announced Tuesday.

Under former Phillies general manager Matt Klentak, Haseley was the eighth overall pick in June 2017 out of the University of Virginia but has struggled in the major leagues. He appeared in 116 games for the Phillies over the previous three seasons, hitting .264 with five home runs and 39 RBIs in 322 at-bats.

In April 2021, the Phillies put the center fielder on the restricted list for personal reasons, and Haseley did not return to the majors for the rest of the season. In nine games last season, he hit .190 with no RBIs and had some struggles defensively.

In 18 at-bats this spring training, he hit .111 for the Phillies. Haseley fared better in his first two seasons with Philadelphia, hitting .266 in 2019 and .278 the following season.

Moore pitched in 37 games in the low minor leagues in 2021. In a combined 37 games for high-A Winston-Salem and low-A Kannapolis, he had a 4.20 ERA in 40 2/3 innings. He struck out 32.6% (59 of 181) of the batters he faced. Moore, 23, also pitched in 10 games in the Arizona Fall League, striking out nine in 10 2/3 innings.

The White Sox drafted the 6-foot-6 Moore, a Houston native, out of the University of Arkansas Little Rock in the 14th round of the 2019 draft.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.