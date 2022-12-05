Phillies to sign star free-agent shortstop to 11-year deal

Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said this fall the team would "push the needle" to try to win.

He wasn't kidding around.

ESPN.com was first to report and multiple media sources confirmed Monday afternoon the Phillies have agreed to sign free-agent shortstop Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million contract with a full no-trade clause.

Turner, 29, batted .298 with 21 home runs, 101 runs scored, 100 RBIs and 27 stolen bases for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season.

The three-time All Star's combination of speed and power at the top of the batting order should make the Phillies one of baseball’s best offensive teams. Turner is durable, having played at least 148 games three of the past four 162-game seasons.

The reported signing came on the first day of baseball’s annual winter meetings in San Diego. With the signing, the Phillies build on the momentum created by their surprising World Series appearance.

Philadelphia needed to improve. The Phillies put together an impressive postseason run, but they won just 87 games during the regular-season. The New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves each won 101. The Mets on Monday reportedly agreed to term with free-agent pitcher Justin Verlander on a two-year $86 million deal.

The Phillies were expected to sign one of the four high-profile free-agent shortstops this offseason. Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts are also free agents. Philadelphia had an opening at shortstop after it declined to pick up the option on second baseman Jean Segura. With Turner’s signing, last year’s shortstop, Bryson Stott, will shift to second base.

Turner’s signing also gives the Phillies an offensive boost because the team announced earlier this fall that Bryce Harper might be out until the All-Star Game after undergoing Tommy John surgery last month.

Turner could bat leadoff for the Phillies. This would enable Philadelphia to drop last year’s leadoff hitter, Kyle Schwarber, and his 46 home runs a few spots to take better advantage of his power. Schwarber could also remain in the leadoff spot with the right-handed Turner hitting second or third in the order.

Turner emerged as one of baseball’s best shortstops in 2018 with the Washington Nationals when he led the National League with 43 stolen bases. He helped the Nationals win the 2019 World Series

The Nationals traded Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the 2021 trade deadline. He led the NL that season with a .328 batting average and 32 steals.

Turner has connections to the Phillies. Harper is a former Nationals teammate and current Phillies hitting coach Kevin Long had the same role with the Nationals.

Turner will earn about $27.3 million per season. That’s less than the combined $28.7 million the Phillies paid middle infielders Segura and Didi Gregorius last season. Philadelphia released Gregorius in August.

Philadelphia should still have enough payroll flexibility to sign a starting pitcher and an outfielder this offseason. After the Turner contract becomes official, Philadelphia should be abut $20 million shy of the $233 million luxury tax threshold.

Turner’s contract will end after the 2033 season when he is 40. Harper will be 38 when his contract ends after the 2031 season. But the 2030s are a long way away.

Clearly, the future is now for the Phillies.