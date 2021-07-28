Phillies game postponed due to Nationals' COVID concerns

PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies will play a doubleheader Thursday afternoon because COVID-19 struck again Wednesday night.

Philadelphia’s game with the Washington Nationals scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Wednesday was postponed because of virus issues among the Nationals.

The two teams will play a single-admission doubleheader of seven-inning games beginning 12:05 p.m. Thursday at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies are expected to start pitchers Zack Wheeler and Vince Velasquez in the doubleheader.

The first sign of trouble for the Nationals came when they pulled shortstop Trea Turner from Tuesday’s game because he tested positive for COVID-19.

Word of a possible postponement Wednesday began to spread through Citizens Bank Park after the Phillies completed batting practice at 5 p.m. The Nationals never appeared on the field for their hitting sessions. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported Wednesday that multiple Washington players and coaches have tested positive.

This is the second time this season the Nationals have COVID-19 issues. Their season-opening series against the New York Mets was postponed in April.