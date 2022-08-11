Phillies to meet the Mets without Kyle Scwarber for at least one game this weekend

PHILADELPHIA - The Phillies most impressive trait all season has been their resiliency.

Now, they face one more test.

Philadelphia will head into one of their most important series in years without one of their top players for at least one game.

Kyle Schwarber left Thursday’s 3-0 loss to the Miami Marlins after drawing a walk in the bottom of the fifth inning with a mild right calf strain. The Phillies begin a three-game series in New York against the National League East-leading Mets on Friday.

Schwarber said the calf has bothered him the past few weeks.

“It wasn’t anything serious and today it got a little bit tighter, tighter, tighter,” he said. “I just felt if there was a ball hit out in the outfield, I wouldn’t have been really serviceable. It could be a day-to-day thing. I’m going to treat it at that, and try to get back as soon as I can. I probably won’t play (Friday).”

There was a buzz at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday. The Phillies were coming off one of their best wins in years, rallying in the eighth inning to top Miami and its ace pitcher Sandy Alcantara 4-1 Wednesday.

But the momentum did not carry over to Thursday as Philadelphia saw its seven-game winning streak end.

The Phillies mustered just five hits, but they did load the bases with no outs in the bottom of the ninth. Most of the 25,444 fans were on their feet. With the way the Phillies had played recently, a victory seemed inevitable. It seemed to be just a question of who would get the clutch hit.

But Miami closer Tanner Scott managed to escape the jam.

Much of the postgame discussion centered around Schwaber. Manager Rob Thomson said Schwarber was day-to-day. The leadoff hitter has hit 34 home runs and knocked in 69 runs this season. Schwarber sounded like he was going to take the better safe than sorry approach to returning to the lineup.

“I want to be back as quick as I can but also don’t want to do anything outrageous to hurt the team,” he said, “and also be down for an extended amount of time too.”

The Phillies have been resilient enough to overcome injuries all season. Reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper has been out since June 25 with a broken thumb. Second baseman Jean Segura just returned to the lineup after missing two months with a broken finger.

“We’ve been playing great baseball for the last how many months?” Schwarber said. “Just because one guy is down doesn’t mean … we’ve shown that everyone steps up. It’s going to be the same type of thing here. Even though I won’t be able to play (Friday) I’m sure somebody is going to step up and make a big play or have a great at-bat.”

Despite Thursday’s defeat, an argument can be made this weekend series is the Phillies biggest since they last qualified for the postseason in 2011. The Phillies have won 12 of 14 and are in possession of the NL's second wild-card spot. The Mets have won six straight and 15 of 17. New York (73-39) leads the third-place Phillies (62-49) by 10.5 games.

The two teams haven’t played since May 29. The Phillies are 3-9 against the Mets this season, but Philadelphia isn’t the same team it was back in May.

“I think we’re playing a lot better,” said starting pitcher Kyle Gibson, who got the loss Thursday. “Our defense is playing great. The bullpen has been throwing the ball really well. Our starting staff has been trying to give the team a chance to win. Offensively, we’re putting up a lot of really good games, fighting.”

This weekend series is a chance for the Phillies to measure just how far they’ve come. New York is scheduled to throw ace pitchers Max Scherzer on Friday and Jacob deGrom on Saturday.

“I don’t think it’s a weekend that you hang your hat on whether it’s good or bad,” Gibson said, “and say, ‘Hey, we’ve established ourselves.’ I think we’ve done the past couple of months. We’ve established ourselves as a playoff team no matter how this weekend goes.”

Gibson is correct. But what the Phillies can do is establish themselves as a team that can win a playoff series this weekend. That's what victories over Scherzer or deGrom or both would do.