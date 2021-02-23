Phillies' team home run record might be in jeopardy this year

Perhaps that is all true, but don’t expect Girardi to stop happily greeting Bryce Harper or J.T. Realmuto whenever they knock one out and the replica Liberty Bell lights up and starts swinging and ringing at Citizens Bank Park.

One of the main reasons the Phillies might build on their home run totals in 2021 is the return of Realmuto and shortstop Didi Gregorius. Without both of them re-signing, the middle of the Phillies’ order would not have been nearly as potent.

Now?

“Up and down the lineup, we have power at every position,” Realmuto said last week after it was reported the catcher had a fractured right thumb that is expected to sideline through the early stages of spring training. “We obviously have Bryce and Rhys (Hoskins) in the middle, and both those guys can hit 30 or 40 home runs at the drop of a hat if they’re healthy.

"We have that, and we have plenty of other guys in the lineup that can hit 20 to 25, and even the guys at the bottom of the lineup are capable of popping 10 to 15 home runs. When you have that, especially in a park like the one we play in, we’re going to hit a lot of home runs. We just have to do a good job of having guys on base when those home runs happen.”