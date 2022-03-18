Phillies talking about signing Nick Castellanos: source

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A few days after reaching an agreement with Kyle Schwarber, the Philadelphia Phillies are considering a free-agent slugger double-down with Nick Castellanos.

Indications from a major league source Friday morning were that the Phillies are in talks to sign Castellanos, which would confirm an MLB.com report from one day earlier. The move would push the team's payroll over the luxury-tax threshold for the first time ever. Signing Castellanos would also cause the Phillies to sacrifice a second-round draft pick as compensation because he received a qualifying offer from the Cincinnati Reds.

Castellanos, 30, has hit at least 23 homers in each of the last four full seasons, including a career-high 34 last year with the Reds. He has been linked to several other teams, notably the Miami Marlins, his hometown team.

The Phillies' luxury-tax payroll stands at roughly $220 million, $10 million below the 2022 threshold under the new collective bargaining agreement. In recent years, ownership, led by John Middleton, has agreed to spend up to the threshold without crossing it unless it presents a clear opportunity to contend for the World Series. Last season, the Phillies came within $600,000 of the $210 million mark.

But the Phillies also haven't made the playoffs in 10 years, the longest active drought in the National League and second-longest in baseball. Castellanos would improve their chances of snapping that skid by giving the Phillies a formidable offense with Bryce Harper, Schwarber, Rhys Hoskins, and J.T. Realmuto.

Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski declined last week to talk in specifics about the team's budget after the new collective bargaining agreement was reached. But he reiterated his stance from before the lockout that he didn't find the budget to be restrictive in filling the team's needs.

"I'd say we have ownership that's absolutely fantastic," said Dombrowski, who assembled a World Series-winning Boston Red Sox team in 2018 by going over the luxury tax and was the Detroit Tigers' general manager in 2010 when they drafted Castellanos in the first round. "They want to win. They're very supportive."

With the designated hitter coming to the NL, Castellanos could play left field and push Schwarber to the DH spot. The Phillies have below-average defenders at almost every position but are clear betting on outslugging their run-prevention deficiences.

Regardless, the move would be celebrated within the clubhouse, especially by Harper.

Upon reporting to spring training this week, the reigning NL MVP expressed his hope that the Phillies would sign a top slugger and lobbied specifically for Schwarber, Castellanos and Kris Bryant. After they agreed to a four-year, $79 million deal with Schwarber on Wednesday, Harper talked about adding another bat.

"Hopefully we're not done and we can go out and get another guy and see where we go from there," he said.

The Phillies had not yet announced the Schwarber deal because it's pending a physical. The Phillies were asked Thursday where a hitter with Schwarber's skill set might fit in the batting order — specifically in the middle of the order or at the top. Manager Joe Girardi said, "Let's just see what all the pieces are first, and then we'll figure it out."

Castellanos would be a substantial piece. If the Phillies added him to the mix, the lineup could look like this:

1. Schwarber, left-handed hitter

2. Hoskins, right-handed hitter

3. Harper, LHH

4. Castellanos, RHH

5. Realmuto, RHH

6. Didi Gregorius, LHH

7. Jean Segura, RHH

8. Alec Bohm, RHH

9. Odubel Herrera/Matt Vierling, LHH/RHH

