Phillies suddenly have a wild-card chance and other observations from 7-4 win over the Nationals

Joe Girardi keeps his eye on the out-of-town scoreboard as much as anyone. The Philadelphia Phillies manager is not afraid to admit that he follows the happenings each night around the league.

But earlier this month, Girardi said he wasn't following the wild-card race. His attention was solely placed on first-place Atlanta. After Monday's 7-4 win in Washington, Girardi will need to make sure his eyes are ready for a busy month.

The Phillies are closer to the National League's second wild-card — three games behind Cincinnati — than they are to the Braves, who entered Monday with a 4½-game division lead. The Phils no longer have one road to October as they can return to the postseason for the first time in a decade by either rallying past the Braves or emerging from a wild-card race that also includes the Padres and Cardinals.

The season's final month begins Wednesday, and the Phillies play 30 games in the final five weeks. Scoreboard watching season is underway.

Lucky number 7

The Phillies scored seven runs for the fifth straight time, which is their longest stretch of seven-run games since 1980. The Phillies won four of their five seven-run games in their 1980 streak, which is the same amount of wins they have in their current streak.