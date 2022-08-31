Phillies' struggles out west continue in a blowout loss to the Diamondbacks, Zac Gallen

PHOENIX — You'd be hard-pressed to come up with two more disparate outings than Aaron Nola's last two starts.

On Aug. 25 against the Reds, he threw an 11-strikeout complete game. On Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, he went only four innings, allowing 10 hits, eight runs — all earned — and no walks with five strikeouts and one home run in a 12-3 Phillies loss. It was the first time Nola had allowed eight runs in a game since 2016.

Nola was hardly the only problem. The Phillies made a few costly defensive mistakes — including throwing errors from catcher Garrett Stubbs and third baseman Alec Bohm. After an offensive explosion against Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner in the first four innings of Monday night's game, the Phillies failed to score a run in their next 12.

Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen, who entered his start with a 2.66 ERA, held the Phillies to just two hits over seven innings. Gallen, a Bishop Eustace alumnus, was always going to be a tough matchup.

Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson often praised his team's ability to bounce back from tough losses, and after blowing a 7-0 lead Monday, the Phillies badly needed a win — or at the very least, to score some runs. But they were unable to do either.

After building momentum at home, with a four-game sweep of the Reds followed by a series win abasing the Pirates, it wasn't the way the Phillies would have liked to start their three-game road trip. They'll try to avoid the sweep Wednesday when they play their series finale against Arizona.

Nola struggles just before September

Nola's struggles in September have been well documented. p

Over his eight-year career, his ERA has jumped from 2.85 in August to 4.60 in September. Nola said last year that he was "tired" of hearing about the change from month-to-month, but his start on Tuesday didn't do much to dispel that narrative.

With Zach Wheeler on the 15-day injured list (and expected to return Sept. 6), Ranger Suárez struggling with his command, and Zach Eflin on the IL, the Phillies can't afford another rough September from Nola. Their starting pitching, which once was one of their biggest assets, is starting to look pretty thin.

Bats remain quiet (with the exception of a big home run from Marsh)

The Phillies tore the cover off the ball in the first four innings of Monday's game — hitting multiple balls that came off the bat at 100 mph or faster. On Tuesday night, they had only two hits that came above 100 mph mark — and four hits total — including a big home run from Brandon Marsh. It was his first home run as a Phillie.

It was a promising sign from the center fielder, who was activated off the 10-day injured list on Aug. 27. Marsh went 2 for 3, and his home run — a three-run shot off of Noe Ramirez — traveled 409 feet.