Phillies sticking closely to their pandemic playbook again this season

PHILADELPHIA — The pandemic continues to loom over the Phillies.
This weekend’s series between the New York Mets and Washington Nationals was postponed because the Nationals had four players and a staff member test positive for COVID-19.
That means the Mets and ace pitcher Jacob deGrom will open their season Monday night against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.
The Phillies have navigated the pandemic well. Philadelphia did not play for a week at the beginning of last year’s delayed and abbreviated season because they had just played the Miami Marlins, who were in the the midst of a virus outbreak.
Since then, the Phillies have had no COVID-19 postponements. Girardi said the Phillies and their families are currently tested every other day.
“In life, a lot of times you don’t have success unless your’re disciplined, and I think our players have been extremely disciplined,” the manager said before the Phillies hosted the Atlanta Braves on Saturday afternoon. “But I also have to give a ton of credit to our training staff and the work they’ve done in educating our players, reminding our players of things they have to do and setting up protocols in the clubhouse and all-around.”
Major League Baseball announced last week that it would ease COVID-19 restrictions when 85% of a team’s players and primary field staff are fully vaccinated.
Once that number is reached, team players and staff would be able to gather in certain locations without masks and social distancing. Players would also have more freedom on the road, be able to eat and drink on airplane flights and be tested less frequently.
And as long as they don’t show symptoms, vaccinated players would not have to quarantine if they come in contact with a person who has COVID-19.
“I think everyone is looking to get to that point,” Girardi said.
But Girardi said the Phillies wouldn’t require players to get vaccinated. Girardi said he wasn’t sure if the Phillies would reach the 85% mark.
“It’s in everyone’s hands basically whether they feel comfortable getting it or not,” he said. “I’m not pushing it upon the players. That’s a decision they have to be comfortable with. Whatever they decide, I’ll roll with it and do what we have to do.”
Girardi said he was vaccinated in Florida.
“I’m old,” the 56-year-old manager said.
But most players because of their age and health aren’t yet eligible to be vaccinated in Northeast states such as Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
“We’re basically following the rules,” Girardi said.
Haseley OK
Girardi said he expects to start Adam Haseley in center field on Sunday. The outfielder left Thursday’s season-opening win with left hamstring tightness. Roman Quinn started in center field Saturday.
Girardi said Haseley performed several physical tasks well Friday.
“He tested out well,” the manager said. “He sprinted. He did lot of different things with no issues. My plan is he’ll be available (Saturday), and I’ll start him (Sunday).”
