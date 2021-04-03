Phillies sticking closely to their pandemic playbook again this season

Once that number is reached, team players and staff would be able to gather in certain locations without masks and social distancing. Players would also have more freedom on the road, be able to eat and drink on airplane flights and be tested less frequently.

And as long as they don’t show symptoms, vaccinated players would not have to quarantine if they come in contact with a person who has COVID-19.

“I think everyone is looking to get to that point,” Girardi said.

But Girardi said the Phillies wouldn’t require players to get vaccinated. Girardi said he wasn’t sure if the Phillies would reach the 85% mark.

“It’s in everyone’s hands basically whether they feel comfortable getting it or not,” he said. “I’m not pushing it upon the players. That’s a decision they have to be comfortable with. Whatever they decide, I’ll roll with it and do what we have to do.”

Girardi said he was vaccinated in Florida.

“I’m old,” the 56-year-old manager said.

But most players because of their age and health aren’t yet eligible to be vaccinated in Northeast states such as Pennsylvania and New Jersey.