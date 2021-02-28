Phillies start spring training with an Adam Haseley HR on 2nd pitch -- and a 10-2 loss

Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi said last week he wanted someone to take charge of the competition for the center field competition.
Adam Haseley took a small step in that direction Sunday afternoon.
Haseley hit home run on the second pitch of the game as the Phillies opened spring training with a 10-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers on an 85-degree day in Lakeland, Florida.
The left-handed Haseley hit an 86.4 mph cutter from left-hander Tyler Alexander. The ball travelled 353 feet and landed in the left-field stands.
“He had good at-bats today,” Girardi said. “I don’t think at this time for me, you can do a lot to hurt your chances (of playing), but you can help your chances. I give the guys the benefit of the doubt the first couple of weeks.”
Haseley is battling for the center field job with Roman Quinn, Scott Kingery and maybe even Odubel Herrera. The reason for the competition is everyone involved had a disappointing 2020.
Haseley batted .278 with no home runs and a .342 slugging percentage. Quinn had a .261 on-base percentage, and Kingery batted .159. Herrera hasn’t played a big league game since he was arrested in May 2019 in Atlantic City on domestic violence charges that were later dropped.
Outside of Haseley’s home run, nothing much positive happened for the Phillies on Sunday.
Starting pitcher Ivan Nova struggled. Will Castro of the Tigers hit Nova’s first pitch, a 93/8 mph fastball, 458 feet for a home run. Nova, 34, got just one out and allowed three hits and five runs.
The Phillies brought Nova to spring training on a minor league deal with the hope he could compete for a spot in the starting rotation and give the team some starting pitching depth.
“He was just off a little bit,” Girardi said of Nova. “He wasn’t attacking the zone. He got in some long counts and walked people. I don’t really make too much out of it. He’s continuing to get his strength and the crispness of his pitches.
The Phillies' best mound performance came from Bryan Mitchell, who allowed one hit and struck out three in two scoreless innings. Mitchell, like Nova, signed a minor league deal. He hasn’t appeared in the majors since he was 2-4 with a 5.42 ERA in 16 games, 11 of them starts, with the San Diego Padres in 2018. On Sunday, Mitchell relied on a two-seam fastball that averaged 94.6 mph.
But arguably the biggest thing about Sunday’s game was the presence of fans. The Phillies hadn't played before fans since before spring training shutdown last March due to the pandemic. The Tigers were allowed to have 2,000 fans Sunday.
“It’s a much better feel,” Girardi said. “I think the players really appreciated. We’re just trying to get back to some normalcy. To see fans in the stands, it’s a sign and it’s a good sign.”
Notes: The Phillies will host the Baltimore Orioles at 1:05 p.m. Monday. Aaron Nola is scheduled to start for Philadelphia. Left fielder Andrew McCutchen and second baseman Jean Segura also are expected to play.
