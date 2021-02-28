Phillies start spring training with an Adam Haseley HR on 2nd pitch -- and a 10-2 loss

Starting pitcher Ivan Nova struggled. Will Castro of the Tigers hit Nova’s first pitch, a 93/8 mph fastball, 458 feet for a home run. Nova, 34, got just one out and allowed three hits and five runs.

The Phillies brought Nova to spring training on a minor league deal with the hope he could compete for a spot in the starting rotation and give the team some starting pitching depth.

“He was just off a little bit,” Girardi said of Nova. “He wasn’t attacking the zone. He got in some long counts and walked people. I don’t really make too much out of it. He’s continuing to get his strength and the crispness of his pitches.

The Phillies' best mound performance came from Bryan Mitchell, who allowed one hit and struck out three in two scoreless innings. Mitchell, like Nova, signed a minor league deal. He hasn’t appeared in the majors since he was 2-4 with a 5.42 ERA in 16 games, 11 of them starts, with the San Diego Padres in 2018. On Sunday, Mitchell relied on a two-seam fastball that averaged 94.6 mph.

But arguably the biggest thing about Sunday’s game was the presence of fans. The Phillies hadn't played before fans since before spring training shutdown last March due to the pandemic. The Tigers were allowed to have 2,000 fans Sunday.