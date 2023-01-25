Phillies single-game tickets on sale Thursday

The Philadelphia Phillies will open purchase of single-game tickets to all fans beginning 10 a.m. Thursday.

The team also announced Wednesday plans for Opening Weekend at Citizens Bank Park, when the Phillies host the Cincinnati Reds on April 6, 8-9.

The Phillies plan to unveil their 2022 National League Champions pennant on April 6, give away NL Champions T-shirts to fans 15 years and over on April 8, and hold the on-field NL Champions ring ceremony April 9.

“Aside from the great promotions offered this season, the 2023 schedule will also showcase the Phillies playing every single team in Major League Baseball,” said Phillies Senior Vice President of Ticket Operations & Projects John Weber. “Schedule highlights include four exciting weekend matchups in May and June with the Boston Red Sox on May 5-7, Chicago Cubs on May 19-21, Los Angeles Dodgers on June 9-11 and New York Mets on June 23-25.”

The Phillies will also host 2009 Millville High School graduate and three-time American League MVP Mike Trout when the Los Angeles Angels are in town Aug. 28-30.

Tickets can be purchased at phillies.com.

Multi-game packages and season tickets are already on sale.