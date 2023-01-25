 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHILLIES

Phillies single-game tickets on sale Thursday

Braves Phillies Baseball

Fans cheer before Game 3 of the Phillies’ playoff series against the Atlanta Braves on Oct. 14 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The fans have had plenty to cheer about during the Phillies postseason run.

 Matt Slocum, Associated Press

The Philadelphia Phillies will open purchase of single-game tickets to all fans beginning 10 a.m. Thursday.

The team also announced Wednesday plans for Opening Weekend at Citizens Bank Park, when the Phillies host the Cincinnati Reds on April 6, 8-9.

The Phillies plan to unveil their 2022 National League Champions pennant on April 6, give away NL Champions T-shirts to fans 15 years and over on April 8, and hold the on-field NL Champions ring ceremony April 9.

“Aside from the great promotions offered this season, the 2023 schedule will also showcase the Phillies playing every single team in Major League Baseball,” said Phillies Senior Vice President of Ticket Operations & Projects John Weber. “Schedule highlights include four exciting weekend matchups in May and June with the Boston Red Sox on May 5-7, Chicago Cubs on May 19-21, Los Angeles Dodgers on June 9-11 and New York Mets on June 23-25.”

The Phillies will also host 2009 Millville High School graduate and three-time American League MVP Mike Trout when the Los Angeles Angels are in town Aug. 28-30.

Tickets can be purchased at phillies.com.

Multi-game packages and season tickets are already on sale.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I've done everything from cover sports to news and have served as a copy editor and digital producer with The Press since July 2013.

