Phillies sign veteran infielder Josh Harrison, designate Sam Coonrod for assignment

White Sox Padres Baseball

The White Sox's Josh Harrison jokes with players in the Padres' dugout during a Sept. 30 game in San Diego. 

 Gregory Bull, Associated Press

The Philadelphia Phillies have added another veteran bat to their bench.

The team announced Monday it has signed Josh Harrison to a one-year contract. To make room on the 40-man roster for the infielder with a dozen years of big league experience, the Phillies designated reliever Sam Coonrod for assignment.

The right-handed Harrison, 35, had an offensive slash line of .256/.317/.370 in 119 games with the Chicago White Sox last season. He has a career slash line of .272/.318/.398 in 12 seasons.

Harrison is versatile, having played every position during his career except catcher. He has played the most games at second base (635) and third (322).

Harrison will reunite with the Phillies hitting coach Kevin Long. The two were together with the Washington Nationals in 2020-21. Harrison was at his best an offensive player with Washington, boasting a slash line of .291/.363/.431 in 123 games.

Harrison also is a contact hitter. His 642 career strikeouts are sixth-fewest among the 67 active players with at least 4,000 career plate appearances, according to the Phillies.

Philadelphia will open its 32-game spring training schedule Feb. 25 in Florida. The defending National League champions will open the regular season March 30 against the Rangers in Texas.

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Breaking News