Phillies sign top draft pick Justin Crawford, 14 other picks, 5 undrafted free agents

The Philadelphia Phillies announced Monday the signing of first-round draft pick Justin Crawford.
Crawford, an 18-year-old outfielder who bats left-handed, was the 17th overall pick of the MLB draft July 17. The 6-foot-3, 175-pounder is the son of Carl Crawford, who was a four-time All-Star during a 15-year major league career.
In 42 games as a senior at Bishop Crawford High School in Nevada, Crawford hit .503 (77-153) with 17 doubles, eight triples, five home runs, 52 RBI, 20 steals, 60 runs scored, 19 walks, seven strikeouts and a 1.379 OPS. He was named the 2022 Las Vegas Sun Male Athlete of the Year and participated in the Perfect Game All-American Classic.
The Phillies also signed 14 of its other recent draft picks: OF Gabriel Rincones Jr., third round, No. 93 overall; RHP Orion Kerkering, fifth round, No. 152; LHP Mavis Graves, sixth round, No. 182; C Caleb Ricketts, seventh round, No. 212; RHP Alex Rao, eighth round, No. 242; OF Chad Castillo, ninth round, No. 272; C Gustavo Sosa, 10th round, No. 302; C Jordan Dissin, 12th round, No. 362; OF Cade Fergus, 13th round, No. 392; SS Bryan Rincon, 14th round, No. 422; OF Troy Schreffler, 15th round, No. 452; RHP Josh Bortka, 16th round, No. 482; RHP Daniel Harper, 17th round, No. 512; RHP Drew Garrett, 19th round, No. 572.
The Phillies also signed five undrafted free agents: LHP Ezra Farmer (Tahquitz High School, Calif.), LHP Mason Ronan (College of Central Florida), LHP Danny Wilkinson (Villanova University), 3B Matthew Alifano (Adelphi University) and OF Dakota Kotowski (Missouri State University) .
