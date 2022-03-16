 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Phillies sign power hitter for first big move of spring training

ALCS Astros Red Sox Baseball

Boston Red Sox's Kyle Schwarber hits a grand slam home run against the Houston Astros during the second inning in Game 3 of baseball's American League Championship Series Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

The Philadelphia Phillies made their first major move of spring training Wednesday morning.

NBCsportsphiladelphia.com reported Philadelphia has signed outfielder/first baseman Kyle Schwarber. The Athletic reported the deal was for four years for average annual value of just under $20 million.

Schwarber, 29, is coming off a career year. The left-hander hit 32 home runs and had a batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage slash line of .266/.374/.554 in 113 games for the Washington Nationals and Boston Red Sox last season.

At one point last season, Schwarber hit 15 home runs in 17 games, joining Barry Bonds (2001) and Sammy Sosa (1998) as the only players in baseball history to accomplish that feat.

Schwarber’s career year came after he had a career worst year in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, batting .188 with 11 home runs in 59 games for the Chicago Cubs.

Schwarber can play left field, first base and of course be the designated hitter. He can hit anywhere in the lineup, including lead-off.

Before Wednesday, the Phillies notable moves this spring were resigning outfielder Odubel Herrera and signing relievers Brad Hand and Jeurys Familia.

Philadelphia also signed closer Cory Knebel last fall.

