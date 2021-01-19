Phillies sign Mike Adams, pitcher who co-owns Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville

Former Holy Spirit coach Keith Gorman agreed.

“What an incredible story,” said Gorman, who is the head coach at Barton College, an NCAA Division II program in Wilson, North Carolina. “He is in his mid-20s, so he is coaching and training himself right now. And he coached himself into a professional contract, so anybody that thinks things can't get done, look at Mike Adams.

“He deserves all the credit for what he is doing in his organization helping kids get better and training himself as well.”

Gorman coached Adams his first three seasons at Holy Spirit before becoming the head coach at Cumberland at Cumberland County College. Gorman saw a few videos Tuesday morning of Adams throwing at the showcase and recalled that he always had a “natural and gifted arm."

“I was thinking, who was not going to sign this guy,” Gorman said of the showcase videos. “He is obviously still immersed in baseball and still has those competitive juices. What a cool thing for him and his family and the community there.

“What a huge following that he is going to have. Everyone is going to be pulling for him.”