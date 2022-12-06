Phillies sign free agent pitchers to bolster starting rotation and bullpen

The Philadelphia Phillies continued their aggressive offseason Tuesday night.

Multiple media outlets reported that Philadelphia would sign starting pitcher Taijuan Walker to a four-year, $72 million contract.

Walker appeared to confirm the signing when he tweeted out The Fresh Prince of Bel Air theme song, which tells the tale of a television character born and raised in West Philadelphia.

The Phillies weren't done with the Walker signing. Later Tuesday, multiple media reports had the Phillies signing left-handed reliever Matt Strahm to a two-year, $15 million contract.

On Monday, a variety of media outlets reported the Phillies would sign shortstop Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million contract.

With the Turner and Walker signings, the Phillies built on the momentum created by their unexpected playoff run and World Series appearance this fall.

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said last month that the Phillies would be in the market for a veteran pitcher to bolster the rotation.

Walker, 30, fits that description. He was 12-5 with a 3.49 ERA last season for the New York Mets. Walker made 29 starts and threw 157 1/3 innings.

Walker underwent Tommy John surgery in April 2018.

He made 11 starts during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season for the Seattle Mariners and the Toronto Blue Jays. The Mets signed him to a two-year contract before the 2021 season. Walker threw 159 innings and made the All Star game that season.

Walker joins a Phillies starting rotation that includes Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola and Ranger Suarez. Dombrowksi said this fall the Phillies are reserving the final spot in the rotation for one of their younger pitchers.

Strahm, 31, gives the Phillies bullpen another quality left-handed reliever in addition to Jose Alvarado. Strahm went 4-4 with a 3.83 ERA in 50 appearances for the Boston Red Sox last season. He struck out 52 batters in 44 2/3 innings.

Strahm's four-seam fastball averaged 94.3 mph last season, one mph faster than his career average.