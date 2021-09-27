Phillies should start Ranger Suarez on Thursday in Atlanta

Ranger Suárez pitched a shutout for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday, but he threw just 97 pitches, a workload so light that he didn't need to immediately ice his arm after returning to the clubhouse.

"It's a possibility," Suárez said after the game about icing his arm.

The left-hander has been an unlikely boon to the starting rotation. It can be easily argued that he's currently their second-best starter behind Zack Wheeler. And his lack of ice was a good indication that Suárez is fresh and does not need an extra day of rest this week.

So with the season on the line, the Phillies should line up Suárez to pitch Thursday's series finale in Atlanta on regular rest instead of starting Friday's opener in Miami on extra rest. This would allow Kyle Gibson to start Friday.

The Phillies trail Atlanta by 2 1/2 games with six to play. Every game, Joe Girardi said last week, is a must-win game right now. So the Phillies should be aggressive and give themselves their best chance to win Thursday by starting the pitcher who has done nearly everything they've asked him to do this season.