Phillies should start Ranger Suarez on Thursday in Atlanta

Ranger Suárez pitched a shutout for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday, but he threw just 97 pitches, a workload so light that he didn't need to immediately ice his arm after returning to the clubhouse.
"It's a possibility," Suárez said after the game about icing his arm.
The left-hander has been an unlikely boon to the starting rotation. It can be easily argued that he's currently their second-best starter behind Zack Wheeler. And his lack of ice was a good indication that Suárez is fresh and does not need an extra day of rest this week.
So with the season on the line, the Phillies should line up Suárez to pitch Thursday's series finale in Atlanta on regular rest instead of starting Friday's opener in Miami on extra rest. This would allow Kyle Gibson to start Friday.
The Phillies trail Atlanta by 2 1/2 games with six to play. Every game, Joe Girardi said last week, is a must-win game right now. So the Phillies should be aggressive and give themselves their best chance to win Thursday by starting the pitcher who has done nearly everything they've asked him to do this season.
Suárez has a 1.69 ERA in his 11 starts this season and had a 1.12 ERA in his 27 relief appearances before moving to the rotation. Per Elias, Suárez would be the first major-league pitcher since ERA became an official stat in both leagues to make at least 10 starts and 25 relief appearances in the same season and post an ERA lower than 1.70 in both situations.
How valuable is Suárez? He ranks sixth in the majors among all pitchers in win probability added this season at 3.51, trailing only Josh Hader (4.87), Max Scherzer (4.59), Gerrit Cole (3.66), Brandon Woodruff (3.62), and Robbie Ray (3.59).
The matchups
Tuesday: Zack Wheeler faces Charlie Morton in Game 1 in Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Wednesday: Aaron Nola starts vs. Max Fried in Game 2, 7:20 p.m.
Thursday: Kyle Gibson faces Ian Anderson in the series finale, 7:20 p.m.
Friday: Phillies open three-game series in Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.