Phillies send struggling Scott Kingery to minor leagues

That contract pays Kingery $4.25 million this year, $6.25 million next year and $8.25 million in 2023. The Phillies can buy out the contract for $1 million in 2024.

It was the Phillies previous regime, led by general manager Matt Klentak, that gave him that contract. Philadelphia’s current leadership of President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski and general manager Sam Fuld are not invested in keeping Kingery in the big leagues just to prove to the contract was the correct decision.

Still, Girardi says he is impressed by Kingery’s athleticism, which he shows with his ability to chase down balls in the outfield and turn double plays at second base.

“There’s a lot of tools there,” Girardi said. “If gets back to the way he was hitting before, I believe he can be an All-Star.”

Kingery played multiple positions during his three years in the big leagues. There was speculation that the lack of a consistent position was a distraction and hurt his performance at the plate. But Kingery’s issue appears to be that he became too focused on trying to lift the ball to hit home runs.

“It’s hard to say,” Girardi said. “It might be just trying to do too much. When he puts the ball in play, and he’s hitting the ball in the gaps, he’s really a dynamic player.”