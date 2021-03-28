Phillies send struggling Scott Kingery to minor leagues

Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi said Sunday that Scott Kingery could be an All-Star one day.
Right now, Kingery is a minor leaguer.
The Phillies optioned Kingery, 27, to minor league camp Sunday. Philadelphia gave Kingery an opportunity to win the center field job this spring, but he batted .159 (7 for 44) with 19 strikeouts.
The disappointing spring came after he batted .159 with a .228 on-base percentage last season. Kingery did have COVID-19 before last season, but in 309 big league games since 2018 he has batted .233 with a .284 on-base percentage and 308 strikeouts in 1,108 plate appearances.
“Scott has been working hard to make some swing adjustments,” Girardi said Sunday. “He’s made some progress, but we think there’s more progress to be made. We have a lot of belief in Scott Kingery. We’re just trying to get him back to where he’s a line-drive, doubles hitter who runs into some home runs and uses the whole field.”
The Phillies chose Kingery in the second round of the 2015 draft out of the University of Arizona. He had led the Pac-12 Conference in hitting as a sophomore and junior with .354 and .392 batting averages, respectively.
The Phillies were so impressed by Kingery’s performance in spring training 2018 that they signed him to a six-year, $24 million contract before he had even made his big league debut.
That contract pays Kingery $4.25 million this year, $6.25 million next year and $8.25 million in 2023. The Phillies can buy out the contract for $1 million in 2024.
It was the Phillies previous regime, led by general manager Matt Klentak, that gave him that contract. Philadelphia’s current leadership of President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski and general manager Sam Fuld are not invested in keeping Kingery in the big leagues just to prove to the contract was the correct decision.
Still, Girardi says he is impressed by Kingery’s athleticism, which he shows with his ability to chase down balls in the outfield and turn double plays at second base.
“There’s a lot of tools there,” Girardi said. “If gets back to the way he was hitting before, I believe he can be an All-Star.”
Kingery played multiple positions during his three years in the big leagues. There was speculation that the lack of a consistent position was a distraction and hurt his performance at the plate. But Kingery’s issue appears to be that he became too focused on trying to lift the ball to hit home runs.
“It’s hard to say,” Girardi said. “It might be just trying to do too much. When he puts the ball in play, and he’s hitting the ball in the gaps, he’s really a dynamic player.”
Other moves
The Phillies optioned left-handed reliever JoJo Romero to minor league camp. That move means reliever Sam Coonrod will make the team. It also means the Phillies will have just one left-hander, Jose Alvarado, in the bullpen to start the season.
“I think JoJo has a chance to be an elite reliever,” Girardi said. “But I think he has to be more economical. I think he has to get ahead (of hitters) more. He’s got three swing-and-miss pitches, but I think there’s more he can do with his command to put himself in position to be successful.”
Girardi also announced Sunday that utility infielder Ronny Torreyes has made the team.
“He’s the guy that has the ability to play short, second and third,” Girardi said. “I would never be scared to put him in the outfield.”
032821_nws_playland
032821_nws_playland
032821_nws_playland
032821_nws_playland
032821_nws_playland
032821_nws_playland
032821_nws_playland
032821_nws_playland
032821_nws_playland
032821_nws_playland
032821_nws_playland
032821_nws_playland
032821_nws_playland
032821_nws_playland
032821_nws_playland
032821_nws_playland
032821_nws_playland
032821_nws_playland
032821_nws_playland
032821_nws_playland
032821_nws_playland
032821_nws_playland
032821_nws_playland
032821_nws_playland
032821_nws_playland
032821_nws_playland
032821_nws_playland
032821_nws_playland
032821_nws_playland
032821_nws_playland
032821_nws_playland
032821_nws_playland
032821_nws_playland
032821_nws_playland
032821_nws_playland
032821_nws_playland
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Contact Michael McGarry:
609-272-7209
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.