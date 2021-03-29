Phillies send Odubel Herrera to alternate camp in Allentown

The Philadelphia Phillies’ center field competition is over for now.
It ended in what appears to be a platoon.
Left-handed hitting Adam Haseley and switch-hitting Roman Quinn made the team, the Phillies announced Monday night.
Odubel Herrera did not.
“It’s a tough decision,” manager Joe Girardi said of the center field position battle before the roster decision was announced Monday. “You look at the player you think is going to provide the most productivity. All that comes into play. It’s talking amongst the staff and getting their opinion. It’s talking with Dave (president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski) and Sam (general manager Sam Fuld) and hashing it out.”
The center field competition was one of the main story lines of spring training, which Philadelphia ended with a 13-7 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. The Phillies will open the season when they host the Atlanta Braves on Thursday at 3:05 p.m.
Haseley and Quinn shared center field last season. Haseley began spring training by hitting a home run in the Phillies’ first game but then missed most of March with an injured groin.
Haseley finished spring training batting .316 (6 for 19). He went 2 for 3 with a run scored in Monday’s game.
“He swung the bat pretty well this past week,” Girardi said of Haseley. “It’s good to see.”
Quinn’s best attribute is his speed. He is one of baseball’s fastest players. If he did not make the team, the Phillies likely would have lost him to another organization. Quinn cannot be sent to the minor leagues without passing through waivers.
Quinn used his speed effectively in spring training, batting .270 (10 for 37) with four stolen bases.
“At this level, we’re in the business of production,” Girardi said. “We’re not trying to develop people.”
For now, Herrera will report to the Phillies’ alternate training site at the home of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The minor league season does not start until May.
Herrera hasn’t played a big league game since he was arrested in Atlantic City on domestic violence charges in May 2019. Atlantic City Municipal Judge Billie J. Moore dismissed the case in July 2019 after Herrera’s girlfriend, Melany Martinez-Angulo, declined to testify. Herrera was mandated to undergo counseling as a condition of the dismissal.
The Phillies said throughout spring training that the collective bargaining agreement between the owners and the MLB Players Association does not allow the Phillies to release or further punish Herrera for nonbaseball reasons.
“You’re really supposed to take who you feel is going to do the best,” Girardi said Monday. “Odubel paid a hefty price. Some people are going to think it’s enough. Some people aren’t going to think it’s enough. I can’t really control that. I can control what we talk about, who we think is going to help our team the best and how it affects our team. That’s what we’re going to look at.”
Herrera started fast in spring training but then slumped, finishing camp batting .231 (12 for 52) with four home runs.
Although they made the team, nothing is guaranteed for Haseley or Quinn. Girardi said throughout spring training that center field could be an evolving situation as the season progresses.
“What we start with April 1st,” Girardi said last week, “is not necessarily what will be there May 1, June 1, July 1.”
