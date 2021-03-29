Phillies send Odubel Herrera to alternate camp in Allentown

“He swung the bat pretty well this past week,” Girardi said of Haseley. “It’s good to see.”

Quinn’s best attribute is his speed. He is one of baseball’s fastest players. If he did not make the team, the Phillies likely would have lost him to another organization. Quinn cannot be sent to the minor leagues without passing through waivers.

Quinn used his speed effectively in spring training, batting .270 (10 for 37) with four stolen bases.

“At this level, we’re in the business of production,” Girardi said. “We’re not trying to develop people.”

For now, Herrera will report to the Phillies’ alternate training site at the home of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The minor league season does not start until May.

Herrera hasn’t played a big league game since he was arrested in Atlantic City on domestic violence charges in May 2019. Atlantic City Municipal Judge Billie J. Moore dismissed the case in July 2019 after Herrera’s girlfriend, Melany Martinez-Angulo, declined to testify. Herrera was mandated to undergo counseling as a condition of the dismissal.