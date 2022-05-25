Phillies score 2 in 9th to go ahead, give up 2 in ninth to lose

ATLANTA — Bryce Harper had barely finished circling the bases — and shouting "Let's go!" at his teammates in the dugout — when Nick Nelson began trotting in from the bullpen, an unlikely closer in a ballpark that hasn't been kind to Phillies closers.

What happened next was all too predictable.

Nelson allowed a leadoff double to Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson, then wild-pitched him to third base. Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a fly ball that fell between center fielder Roman Quinn and right fielder Nick Castellanos to tie the game. And William Contreras dunked a single to center field to score Acuña from second with the game-winning run.

The Phillies were walked off, 6-5, moments after taking the lead in dramatic fashion.

Harper handed the Phillies a 5-4 lead by crushing a two-run home run off the facing of the restaurant beyond the right-field fence against Braves closer Kenley Jansen. It was the big hit the Phillies needed. In the previous three innings, they left seven runners on base.

Norwood falters again

After tying the game in the sixth inning, the Phillies turned to the bullpen. And hard-throwing James Norwood promptly gave the lead back.

Norwood allowed a go-ahead solo homer on a full-count fastball to Matt Olson. The next three Braves batters reached base, too, and after Andrew Bellati replaced Norwood, Acuña hit a sacrifice fly to open a 4-2 lead.

In 15 appearances, Norwood has an 8.53 ERA. With the Phillies carrying nine relievers, his spot in the bullpen may be in jeopardy, although he's out of minor-league options.

Johan can

The Braves took a 2-0 lead in the second inning against Gibson on successive two-out, two strike RBI singles to left field by Swanson and Acuña.

But it would have been 3-0 if not for a defensive gem earlier in the inning by fill-in shortstop Johan Camargo.

With runners on first and second and one out, Camargo dived to his right to knock down Adam Duvall's grounder, gathered the ball, and fired to second to get a force. The Braves challenged the play, but second-base umpire Chad Whitson's call stood.

The Phillies signed Camargo because of his defense and versatility. But considering he started only 59 games at shortstop before this season, manager Joe Girardi has been impressive with his play there with Didi Gregorius sidelined by a knee injury.

"He's done a really good job," Girardi said. "It's really fun to watch him throw. It's special."

Give him a hand

J.T. Realmuto was briefly shaken up in the fourth inning after hitting his right hand on Austin Riley's helmet while making a throw to second base to catch Ozzie Albies stealing.

Realmuto was examined by the trainer and flexed his hand but remained in the game.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.