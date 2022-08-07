Phillies rout Nationals for 4-game sweep

PHILADELPHIA — Baseball sure is fun against the Washington Nationals.

Darick Hall hit two home runs and Rhys Hoskins homered for the fourth straight game as the Phillies completed a four-game sweep of the Nationals with a 13-1 win before 28,672 fans at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Phillies (60-48) have won five straight and 10 of their last 11 games. Philadelphia hit 14 home runs and outscored the Nationals 36-12 in the sweep.

“It seems like we’re building on each game,” Hoskins said. “The offense had a good week or 10 days. I think on top of that, what tends to happen is one part of your team gets going and it kind of rubs off on the other.”

Meanwhile, the Nationals (36-74) might be baseball’s worst team. Washington was struggling before it traded superstar outfielder Juan Soto last week. Since the deal, the Nationals have quickly deteriorated.

On Sunday, Washington received a non-competitive outing from starting pitcher Cory Abbott.

The Phillies ripped him for four home runs and seven runs in 3⅔ innings.

Hall pulled a hanging curveball into the right field stands to give the Phillies a 1-0 lead in the top of the second.

The big inning was the fourth for the Phillies. Nick Maton hit a three-run shot, Hoskins a two-run home run and Hall a solo blast.

When the inning was over, the Phillies were up 7-0.

“Everybody knows what’s going on with (Washington),” Hoskins said. “You can jump out early on a team like that, and it kind of deflates them a little bit. It was nice to see us add on as the game went on.”

All the offense made life easy for Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola, who allowed one run and five hits and struck out five in six solid innings to even his record at 8-8.

“They’ve been hitting the ball incredibly,” Nola said with a smile of his teammates. “One through nine, coming off the bench. You win a lot of games when you score 10 to 13 runs.”

Not to put a damper on a sweep, but the Phillies have looked good in August before. Philadelphia led the National League East as late as Aug. 12 in 2018. They began August 2019 in second place in the NL East. They were in first as late as Aug. 14 last season.

But Philadelphia faded in each of those seasons.

This year feels different.

The current vibe around the Phillies hasn’t felt this good since 2011, which coincidentally is the last season they made the playoffs.

“I know the last few years we haven't played well in September,” manager Rob Thomson said. “This is a different group, and there's a lot of leadership in the clubhouse and a lot of winners on the field. We've got an outstanding bullpen that's pitching very well. So, I think (those are) reasons why I have a lot of confidence that this team can get right through to the end.”

Hoskins said the Phillies have more depth than they’ve had in the past. Philadelphia has overcome injuries to second baseman Jean Segura and reigning NL MVP outfielder Bryce Harper to remain in playoff contention.

“It’s nothing against the teams we’ve had in the past, but I think we have a better team,” Hoskins said. “With the additions we made at the deadline, we have more good players. You look at teams that have won and won a lot, especially later in the year, everyone is deep. One guy can go down and some guy steps in, and the team doesn’t seem to miss a beat.”

And maybe the best case for optimism is the Phillies still have six games left with the Nationals in September.