Phillies rookie Nick Maton has a mindset like Chase Utley and a text message from Jayson Werth

Maton’s minor-league climb likely would have reached triple A last summer, but the season was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic. So he spent two months at the alternate site in Allentown as a left-handed hitter for the left-handed pitchers to practice against before they returned to the majors. For Maton, it was like being in triple A.

Perhaps it was enough experience for Maton to look comfortable earlier this week when he reached the majors. The Phillies told him Monday afternoon that he was headed to the big leagues. He drove himself from Allentown to South Philly. It was a quick ride, Maton said.

And waiting for him in the clubhouse was a text message from Jayson Werth, who graduated from Glenwood High in Chatham, Illinois, 18 years before Maton did. They never met, but Werth texted Bryce Harper to congratulate Maton and welcome him to the big leagues.

“That was pretty cool,” Maton said.

In his first big-league series, Maton didn’t look like a player whose minor-league career topped out at three weeks at double A with a broken finger. Just like he proved to Bowa as he took grounders in Clearwater, Maton looked like he belonged.

And now he’ll get a chance to stay around.

“He took me under his wing. I’ll tell you that much,” Maton said of Bowa. “A lot of reps every single day. Hundreds and hundreds of ground balls. He’s a good guy to have on your side. He helped me out a lot and taught me a lot. He’s still consistently working with me. ...The main thing he would say is to never take anything for granted. Always take everything like it’s your last. Never take any ground ball for granted. Just always get after it.”

