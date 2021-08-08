Phillies retire Roy Halladay's number

PHILADELPHIA — Carlos Ruiz caught most of the big games Roy Halladay pitched for the Phillies.
Now, the retired catcher is the primary keeper of Halladay’s Philadelphia legacy.
The Phillies retired the late Halladay’s No. 34 jersey in a ceremony before Sunday’s 3-0 win against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park.
There is probably nobody better in the sport to talk about Halladay than Ruiz, who said he often gets asked about the Phillies and Halladay in his native Panama.
“It’s very said. We miss him a lot,” Ruiz said after the ceremony. “At the same time, there’s a lot of pride that we got to share those experiences together. It’s a whole gamut of emotions. Joy to pride to sadness and to appreciation that we got to share those times together.”
Halladay joined Dick Allen (15), Richie Ashburn (1), Jim Bunning (14), MIke Schmidt (20), Steve Carlton (32) and Robin Roberts (36) as Phillies whose numbers the team has retired.
Halladay’s widow, Brandi, and sons Braden and Ryan could not attend because a family member tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.
In addition to Ruiz, several of Halladay’s former teammates, including Jimmy Rollins, Ryan Howard and Raul Ibanez, attended.
As part of ceremony, Ruiz and Phillies managing general partner John Middleton unveiled a statue of Halladay’s No. 34. Carlton unveilved Halladay’s No. 34 on the wall above Ashburn Alley.
Ibanez spoke for Halladay’s family. He gave the crowd an idea of what it was like to hit against Halladay.
“There was nothing like a Roy Halladay stare,” Ibanez said. “Ask any of his victims. He demanded excellence and perfection from himself.”
Halladay died Nov. 17, 2017, when the plane he was flying solo crashed into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida. He was 40.
“One thing you hear from each of his teammates,” Ibanez said, “is his tragic death left a whole in each and every one of our hearts. If Roy was alive today, he would deflect all of this attending and say we did it together.”
Halladay, nicknamed “Doc,” spent 16 seasons in the major leagues with the Toronto Blue Jays and Phillies. He retired in December 2013 because of an ailing back. He finished with 67 complete games, an astounding number in a bullpen-dominated era.
Halladay pitched two of the most memorable games in Phillies history.
He threw a perfect game against the Florida Marlins on May 29, 2010.
Halladay also pitched a no-hitter on Oct. 6, 2010, in Game 1 of the National League Division Series, beating the Cincinnati Reds 4-0. Halladay joined Don Larsen of the New York Yankees as the only pitchers to throw playoff no-hitters. Larsen threw a perfect game in the 1956 World Series.
Halladay joined the Phillies in 2010 and was 55-29 in four seasons. Overall, he was 203-105 with a 3.38 ERA in 416 career games, including 390 starts. He had 20 shutouts.
His resume includes three 20-win seasons, eight All-Star games and three other top-3 finishes for the Cy Young Award. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019.
“What separated Doc was his work ethic, his passion, his dedication to his craft,” Ruiz said.
After his perfect game, Halladay gave his teammates and Phillies front office personnel a watch to commemorate the game.
“That was a material gift,” Ibanez said. “The true gift was being a part of his masterpieces, part of his team, part of his life.”
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
