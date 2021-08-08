Phillies retire Roy Halladay's number

As part of ceremony, Ruiz and Phillies managing general partner John Middleton unveiled a statue of Halladay’s No. 34. Carlton unveilved Halladay’s No. 34 on the wall above Ashburn Alley.

Ibanez spoke for Halladay’s family. He gave the crowd an idea of what it was like to hit against Halladay.

“There was nothing like a Roy Halladay stare,” Ibanez said. “Ask any of his victims. He demanded excellence and perfection from himself.”

Halladay died Nov. 17, 2017, when the plane he was flying solo crashed into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida. He was 40.

“One thing you hear from each of his teammates,” Ibanez said, “is his tragic death left a whole in each and every one of our hearts. If Roy was alive today, he would deflect all of this attending and say we did it together.”

Halladay, nicknamed “Doc,” spent 16 seasons in the major leagues with the Toronto Blue Jays and Phillies. He retired in December 2013 because of an ailing back. He finished with 67 complete games, an astounding number in a bullpen-dominated era.

Halladay pitched two of the most memorable games in Phillies history.

He threw a perfect game against the Florida Marlins on May 29, 2010.