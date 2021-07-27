 Skip to main content
Phillies reportedly lose out on Pirates left-handed starting pitcher Tyler Anderson
MLB

Phillies reportedly lose out on Pirates left-handed starting pitcher Tyler Anderson

Brewers Pirates Baseball

Tyler Anderson will join the Phillies' rotation after going 5-8 with a 4.35 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP in 18 starts for the Pirates this season.

 Gene J. Puskar, Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies on Tuesday appeared close to making their first deal this week before Friday’s trade deadline.

It wouldn’t have been a glitzy transaction, but it would have made the team better.

And then it apparently all fell apart.

The Phillies were on the verge of trading a pair of minor league players to the Pittsburgh Pirates for starting pitcher Tyler Anderson, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network and multiple other media outlets.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and MLB Network reported Tuesday night that the deal was being delayed because of a medical issue involving one of the Phillies prospects.

A few hours later, multiple media outlets reported that the Seattle Mariners were acquiring Anderson.

The move leaves the Phillies wondering to do about a their subpar pitching staff. The Phillies (50-50) are 3.5 games back of the first-place New York Mets (53-46) in the National League East. The Washington Nationals beat the Phillies 6-4 Tuesday night. Phillies starter Matt Moore gave up six runs in four innings.

Anderson would have filled one of the Phillies’ needs — a pitcher who can throw a minimum of five innings each start and give the team a chance to win.

The drama began when Anderson was scratched Tuesday from his scheduled start for Pittsburgh three hours before the scheduled first pitch. If the trade had been made, he would have likely started Thursday afternoon for the Phillies against the National in place of Vince Velasquez.

Anderson, 31, is 5-8 with a 4.35 ERA this season. But more importantly the left-hander has thrown at least five innings in each of his 18 starts. He’s thrown at least six innings eight times, including five of his last seven starts.

In contrast, Velasquez is 3-5 with a 5.54 ERA and has thrown five innings or more in just eight of his 16 starts. He’s thrown at least six innings just four times.

Philadelphia needs to improve its pitching if it is to contend for its first postseason appearance since 2011. Velasquez was not the only weak link in the starting rotation.

Moore is 0-3 with a 6.46 ERA. Zach Eflin is on the 10-day injured list with knee issues. Spencer Howard threw three scoreless innings in Monday’s 6-5 win over the Nationals, but he was forced to leave the game in the fourth when a callus covering a blister on his right middle finger ripped off. Manager Joe Girardi said he expected Howard to make his next scheduled start Saturday.

 The Phillies’ minor leaguers first reported to be in Tuesday’s deal — pitcher Cristian Hernandez and catcher Abrahan Gutierrez — both play for the Clearwater Threshers in Florida, the Phillies’ Low-A affiliate.

Hernandez, 20, was 2-5 with a 3.49 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings. Gutierrez, 21, has a slash line of .285/.418/.424.

Friday’s 4 p.m. deadline is the last chance for teams to improve themselves via trade this season.

The week is not off to a good start for the Phillies.

Tyler Anderson 2021 mugshot headshot

Anderson

 Mike Carlson, Associated Press

