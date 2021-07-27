Phillies reportedly lose out on Pirates left-handed starting pitcher Tyler Anderson

PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies on Tuesday appeared close to making their first deal this week before Friday’s trade deadline.

It wouldn’t have been a glitzy transaction, but it would have made the team better.

And then it apparently all fell apart.

The Phillies were on the verge of trading a pair of minor league players to the Pittsburgh Pirates for starting pitcher Tyler Anderson, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network and multiple other media outlets.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and MLB Network reported Tuesday night that the deal was being delayed because of a medical issue involving one of the Phillies prospects.

A few hours later, multiple media outlets reported that the Seattle Mariners were acquiring Anderson.

The move leaves the Phillies wondering to do about a their subpar pitching staff. The Phillies (50-50) are 3.5 games back of the first-place New York Mets (53-46) in the National League East. The Washington Nationals beat the Phillies 6-4 Tuesday night. Phillies starter Matt Moore gave up six runs in four innings.

Anderson would have filled one of the Phillies’ needs — a pitcher who can throw a minimum of five innings each start and give the team a chance to win.