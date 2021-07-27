 Skip to main content
Phillies reportedly close to trade for Pirates left-handed starting pitcher Tyler Anderson
Phillies reportedly close to trade for Pirates left-handed starting pitcher Tyler Anderson

Brewers Pirates Baseball

Tyler Anderson will join the Phillies' rotation after going 5-8 with a 4.35 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP in 18 starts for the Pirates this season.

 Gene J. Puskar, Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA – The Phillies on Tuesday appeared close to making their first deal this week before Friday’s trade deadline.

It wasn’t a glitzy transaction, but it would make the team better.

The Phillies were on the verge of trading a pair of minor league prospects to the Pittsburgh Pirates for starting pitcher Tyler Anderson, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network and multiple other media outlets.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and MLB Network later reported Tuesday night that the deal was being delayed because of a medical issue involving one of the Phillies prospects.

Anderson, who is a free agent at the season's end, fills one the Phillies' needs – a pitcher who can throw a minimum of five innings each start and give the team a chance to win.

The Phillies (50-49) began Tuesday 3.5 games back of the first-place New York Mets (53-45) in the National League East. Philadelphia hosted the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.

Anderson was scheduled to pitch Tuesday for the Pirates but was scratched from the outing about three hours before the scheduled first pitch. If the trade becomes official, he will most likely start Thursday afternoon for the Phillies against the Washington National in place of Vince Velasquez.

Anderson, 31, is 5-8 with a 4.35 ERA this season. But more importantly the left-hander has thrown at least five innings in each of his 18 starts. He’s thrown at least six innings eight times, including five of his last seven starts.

In contrast, Velasquez is 3-5 with a 5.54 ERA and has thrown five innings or more in just eight of his 16 starts. He’s thrown at least six innings just four times.

Philadelphia needed to improve its pitching if it is to contend for its first postseason appearance since 2011. Velasquez was not the only weak link in the starting rotation. Matt Moore is 0-2 with a 5.79 ERA. Zach Eflin is on the 10-day injured list with knee issues.

Friday's 4 p.m. deadline is the last chance for teams to improve themselves via trade this season. The Phillies minor leaguers first reported to be in Tuesday's deal – pitcher Cristian Hernandez and catcher Abrahan Gutierrez – both played for the Clearwater Threshers in Florida, the Phillies low-A affiliate.

Hernandez, 20, was 2-5 with a 3.49 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 56 2/32 innings. Gutierrez, 21, has batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage slash line of .285/.418/.424.

+1 
Tyler Anderson 2021 mugshot headshot

Anderson

 Mike Carlson, Associated Press
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
