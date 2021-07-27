Phillies reportedly close to trade for Pirates left-handed starting pitcher Tyler Anderson

PHILADELPHIA – The Phillies on Tuesday appeared close to making their first deal this week before Friday’s trade deadline.

It wasn’t a glitzy transaction, but it would make the team better.

The Phillies were on the verge of trading a pair of minor league prospects to the Pittsburgh Pirates for starting pitcher Tyler Anderson, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network and multiple other media outlets.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and MLB Network later reported Tuesday night that the deal was being delayed because of a medical issue involving one of the Phillies prospects.

Anderson, who is a free agent at the season's end, fills one the Phillies' needs – a pitcher who can throw a minimum of five innings each start and give the team a chance to win.

The Phillies (50-49) began Tuesday 3.5 games back of the first-place New York Mets (53-45) in the National League East. Philadelphia hosted the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.

Anderson was scheduled to pitch Tuesday for the Pirates but was scratched from the outing about three hours before the scheduled first pitch. If the trade becomes official, he will most likely start Thursday afternoon for the Phillies against the Washington National in place of Vince Velasquez.