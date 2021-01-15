Phillies reportedly agree to deal with relief pitcher Archie Bradley

Relief at last.

After a handful of smaller moves to add upside talent and depth to the worst bullpen in baseball last season, the Philadelphia Phillies made their biggest upgrade yet Thursday night by reaching an agreement with free-agent reliever Archie Bradley, two sources confirmed. The one-year contract is worth $6 million.

The Phillies have not announced the deal because it is pending the completion of a physical, but Bradley posted to his Twitter account a photo of Rocky, arms aloft, on the steps of the Art Museum.

A 28-year-old right-hander and first-round pick of the Diamondbacks in 2011, Bradley had a 4.22 ERA in 10 2/3 innings last season for Arizona before getting traded to the Cincinnati Reds and posting a 1.17 ERA in 7 2/3 innings. The Reds nontendered him last month in a payroll-shedding measure. He was projected to earn between $4.3 million and $5.7 million in salary arbitration, according to MLB Trade Rumors.

The Phillies’ bullpen posted a 7.06 ERA last season and blew more games (14) than it saved (11). In Bradley, the team will add a hard-thrower with a swing-and-miss curveball, late-game experience and familiarity with new pitching coach Caleb Cotham, Cincinnati’s assistant pitching coach last year.