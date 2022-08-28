Phillies reliever Seranthony Domínguez feels 'way better,' moving closer to starting a throwing program

Seranthony Domínguez ran sprints in the outfield Saturday before tossing a ball lightly against a screen.

"Way better," he said.

One week after the Phillies put him on the 15-day injured list with right triceps tendinitis, Domínguez has not yet played catch. That may happen Sunday or Monday, and until it does, the ace reliever is unable to guess how much longer he will be sidelined.

The Phillies will be conservative with Domínguez, especially since he didn't pitch in 2020 and missed almost all of last season after Tommy John surgery. But Domínguez is confident he'll be able to return close to Sept. 2, when he's eligible to come back.

"It feels like it's going to be not too much (longer)," he said. "I think I'll be back soon. It's going to depend on how the arm feels in the throwing process."

Domínguez has been a smashing success story. In 46 appearances, he has a 1.64 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 44 innings. He's throwing harder than he did before surgery, averaging 98.1 mph with his sinker and often scraping 100 mph.

As the season has evolved, Domínguez emerged as the Phillies' most trusted reliever. Although interim manager Rob Thomson doesn't use Domínguez as a closer, per se, he deploys him in the most pivotal situation in a game.

Domínguez was unable to pinpoint exactly when he began to feel what he described as "tightness" in his triceps. It happened earlier in the season, then subsided after he pitched through it. When he experienced less mobility last week in Cincinnati, he reported it to the training staff.

After a round of anti-inflammatory medication and plyometrics with the athletic trainers, Domínguez said "now I'm able to move my arm better."

"What I think (caused it) is I've been out for a long time and the stress on my arm," Domínguez said. "I've thrown 40-plus innings this year. I had like three years of not throwing more than 20. Most important to me right now is to be 100%."

With Domínguez out and Corey Knebel lost for the season with a tear in his shoulder capsule, the Phillies' late-inning options are down to lefty Brad Hand, trade-deadline addition David Robertson, and Connor Brogdon, whose velocity has dipped this week.

Thomson said Brogdon hasn't reported pain in his arm. The Phillies believe he's dealing with late-season fatigue.

"I talked to him today and I said, 'I realize that we've been grinding on you, and most guys around the league, their velocity's going to tick down a little bit this time of year,'" Thomson said. "'So just fight through it and keep going. Keep your confidence. I have full confidence in you. Just keep fighting.'"

Domínguez's return — with his 100-mph gas — would enable the rest of the bullpen to fall back in line.

"I don't know about 100," Domínguez said, laughing. "Maybe we'll save 100 for the World Series."