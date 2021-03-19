Phillies reliever Héctor Neris' new pitch could make his old pitch even better

Héctor Neris has built his career on mastering one pitch, but his addition of another offering could provide the Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher with a needed weapon.
Neris is working this spring on a slider, which he had thrown sparingly during his first five Grapefruit League appearances heading into Friday's night's game against the New York Yankees. The goal isn't for Neris to suddenly rely on throwing sliders, but instead throw it just enough that hitters can't sit on his trademark splitter.
"I think it can help a lot," manager Joe Girardi said. "I think anytime you can have more weapons to go to, the hitter can't really sit on one pitch. If you have Hector and he has three pitches, then you have a 33% chance of guessing right instead of 50, right? So that decreases your odds and increases his odds of fooling him."
For the last five seasons, Neris has almost exclusively thrown two pitches: a fastball and a splitter. The splitter, which Neris started to throw in 2016 at the urging of then-manager Pete Mackanin and pitching coach Bob McClure, moves like a fastball before it dives when it nears home plate.
He has thrown the splitter on 56.9% of his pitches over the last three seasons, easily the highest rate among all major-league relievers. In those three seasons, Neris has posted a 3.94 ERA with 44 saves and 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings. He's used the splitter to become a reliable reliever.
But the trusted pitch seemed to lose some effectiveness last season as batters hit .225 against it after hitting just .170 vs. the splitter in 2019. Neris didn't allow a homer last season, but he did post a career-high 4.57 ERA in 24 appearances. Perhaps he was becoming a little predictable, which is why a slider could be so beneficial.
"It's something he's put a little focus on this camp," catcher Jeff Mathis said. "It's something that's going away from righties and going in a different direction than the fastball and the split. Having it go in a different direction is big for him."
Neris will likely lose his closer role sometime this season — perhaps as early as opening day — to either Archie Bradley or José Alvarado. The Phillies gave Bradley $6 million this offseason, and Alvarado continues to impress in spring training with a triple-digit fastball.
But Neris will still be asked to get important outs, providing the Phillies the luxury of inserting a former closer into the seventh or eighth innings. And those outs will be easier to get if his new pitch can make his old pitch even better.
