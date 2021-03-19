Phillies reliever Héctor Neris' new pitch could make his old pitch even better

Héctor Neris has built his career on mastering one pitch, but his addition of another offering could provide the Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher with a needed weapon.

Neris is working this spring on a slider, which he had thrown sparingly during his first five Grapefruit League appearances heading into Friday's night's game against the New York Yankees. The goal isn't for Neris to suddenly rely on throwing sliders, but instead throw it just enough that hitters can't sit on his trademark splitter.

"I think it can help a lot," manager Joe Girardi said. "I think anytime you can have more weapons to go to, the hitter can't really sit on one pitch. If you have Hector and he has three pitches, then you have a 33% chance of guessing right instead of 50, right? So that decreases your odds and increases his odds of fooling him."

For the last five seasons, Neris has almost exclusively thrown two pitches: a fastball and a splitter. The splitter, which Neris started to throw in 2016 at the urging of then-manager Pete Mackanin and pitching coach Bob McClure, moves like a fastball before it dives when it nears home plate.