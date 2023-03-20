Mark Appel’s time with the Philadelphia Phillies has come to an end.

The Phillies announced Monday they have released the relief pitcher and former overall No. 1 pick in the 2013 draft.

Appel, 31, made his big league debut June 29 of last year. He appeared in six games for Philadelphia last season. Appel had allowed 10 hits and seven runs in 5 2/3 innings and six games this spring training.

His baseball past has made him a compelling story to follow.

A highly-touted college pitcher out of Stanford University, Appel received a $6.35 million signing bonus with the Astros. But he battled injuries and poor performances. The Phillies acquired him in a trade with Houston in December 2015. The deal was seen as a fresh start for Appel. Instead, his struggles were just beginning.

He underwent season-ending surgery to remove a posterior bone spur in his right elbow in June 2016. The Phillies designated him for assignment in 2017. Appel stepped away from baseball in the winter of 2018.

He decided to make a comeback in 2021.