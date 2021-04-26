Phillies recall Odubel Herrera nearly two years after his arrest in Atlantic City

The Philadelphia Phillies are giving Odubel Herrera a second chance.
After exhausting all other options in center field, the Phillies promoted Herrera from the Lehigh Valley alternate training facility in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on Monday.
Herrera was scheduled to play center and bat seventh as the Phillies (10-11) opened a series against the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday night. Herrera, 29, had not played in a major league game since he was arrested in Atlantic City in connection with a domestic violence incident in May 2019.
“I saw (Herrera) when he came in today,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. “I told him, ‘You’re hitting seventh. You’re playing in center field, go get ‘em.’ He had a big smile. I think he’s really excited to have this opportunity to prove himself to his teammates, the organization and the fan base. I think he’s worked really hard to get this opportunity, and he has to make the most of it.”
Girardi recognized that Herrera’s promotion would prompt a myriad of reactions from Phillies fans.
“Some people aren’t necessarily going to like this decision,” Girardi said. “Those are feelings people have, and I respect that. Some people don’t care so much either way, and they’re going to be people (that say), ‘Let’s see what he can do with a second chance.’”
Girardi said he had no specific discussions with players about Herrera’s return.
“Our guys always knew this was a possibility,” Girardi said. “I always talk to people when we’re going to make moves, but there was nothing I did today that was different than any other day.”
Atlantic City Police arrested Herrera at Golden Nugget Atlantic City on May. 27, 2019.
When police arrived, officers said they found Martinez-Angulo speaking with security officers with “visible signs of injury” on her arms and neck that police said she sustained during a dispute with her boyfriend, whom they identified as Herrera.
Herrera was located in his hotel room and arrested, police said. He was charged with simple assault and released on a summons.
Atlantic City Municipal Judge Billie J. Moore dismissed the case in July 2019 after Martinez-Angulo declined to testify against Herrera, who was mandated to undergo counseling as a condition of the dismissal. The couple is still together.
Herrera served an 85-game suspension in 2019 after the incident. He was assigned to the minor leagues in 2020, but no minor-league games were played because of COVID-19.
In addition to promoting Herrera on Monday, the Phillies activated pitchers Jose Alvarado and Matt Moore off the COVID-19 list. Philadelphia also sent pitcher Spencer Howard and center fielder Mickey Moniak back to Lehigh Valley.
The struggle of the Phillies’ center fielders has been an ongoing issue. Adam Haseley, Roman Quinn and Moniak have all struggled. Moniak was the latest to try to make center field his own, but he batted .120 (3 for 25) in nine games.
“I think Mickey is a much better player than he showed,” Girardi said. “I have no doubt Mickey is going to be a really good player here, but for the short term, he struggled, and he was probably too excited about the opportunity.”
For Herrera, this is a critical moment in his career.
He impressed at times in spring training but lacked consistency. He also apologized to his teammates and to the public during a spring training news conference.
The Phillies said Herrera did not make the team out of spring training because he needed more at-bats.
“We liked what he was doing down there (in Lehigh Valley),” Girardi said. “We just felt it was time to give Odubel that opportunity. He’s had 50 or so more at-bats down there.”
Girardi said Herrera for now is the everyday center fielder.
“He’s probably under more scrutiny than the other players because of what happened,” Girardi said. “I think it’s very important he understands that and lives up to that.”
