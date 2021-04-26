Phillies recall Odubel Herrera nearly two years after his arrest in Atlantic City

The struggle of the Phillies’ center fielders has been an ongoing issue. Adam Haseley, Roman Quinn and Moniak have all struggled. Moniak was the latest to try to make center field his own, but he batted .120 (3 for 25) in nine games.

“I think Mickey is a much better player than he showed,” Girardi said. “I have no doubt Mickey is going to be a really good player here, but for the short term, he struggled, and he was probably too excited about the opportunity.”

For Herrera, this is a critical moment in his career.

He impressed at times in spring training but lacked consistency. He also apologized to his teammates and to the public during a spring training news conference.

The Phillies said Herrera did not make the team out of spring training because he needed more at-bats.

“We liked what he was doing down there (in Lehigh Valley),” Girardi said. “We just felt it was time to give Odubel that opportunity. He’s had 50 or so more at-bats down there.”

Girardi said Herrera for now is the everyday center fielder.

“He’s probably under more scrutiny than the other players because of what happened,” Girardi said. “I think it’s very important he understands that and lives up to that.”

