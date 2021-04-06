Phillies' rebuilt bullpen delivering very encouraging early result

Monday’s win illustrated just how critical the bullpen can be.

The Mets led 2-0 in the fourth inning and were on the verge of breaking the game open. New York had the bases loaded with one out. Phillies manager Joe Girardi needed a double play, so he called on Kintzler and his standout sinker.

Kintzler got the grounder he needed. Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar hit into an inning-ending double play.

“The situation called for me,” Kintzler said. “I love being in that situation. The game is on the line in the fourth. We’re all closers of our own innings, so you’ve got o close out that inning.”

It was not hard to imagine that if it had been last season, Pillar would have lined a bases-clearing double into an outfield gap.

“We all know any big loss in the ninth or any big deficit in the fourth or fifth is deflating for everybody,” Kintzler said. “We can come in and attack and put up some zeros, and all of a sudden, we get some momentum. It puts pressure on the other team. For this offense, if we can keep doing that throughout the year, I think we’re going to win a lot of games.”

The Phillies were scheduled to host the Mets (0-1) in the second of a three-game series Tuesday night.