Phillies pull off improbable comeback in 10th inning to beat Dodgers

PHILADELPHIA — Zach Eflin sat in the Phillies clubhouse and watched the end of Sunday afternoon's game on a television that was about 20 seconds behind what was happening on the field.

The starting pitcher saw Alec Bohm hit a slow groundball toward second base.

Eflin next heard what was left of the 34,021 fans at Citizens Bank Park roar.

“I had mixed emotions,” Eflin said. “I didn’t know what happened, but I knew something happened because they were going ballistic out there.”

What happened was a Phillies win so improbable that speedy Roman Quinn said he practically “blacked out” after scoring the winning run.

The Phillies beat Los Angeles 4-3 when Dodgers second baseman Max Muncy turned Bohm’s routine groundball into a two-run error in the bottom of the 10th inning.

The Phillies (19-22) desperately needed the victory.

They were twice an out away from being swept by the Dodgers to complete a home stand that redefined offensive ineptitude. Philadelphia’s frustration with its subpar hitting was evident. After grounding into a double play to end the eighth inning, first baseman Rhys Hoskins took his anger out on a dugout garbage can.

“It was a relieving win,” Bohm said.

Was it ever.

To get the victory, the Phillies had to make two comebacks. The first came in the bottom of the ninth with two outs.

Nick Castellanos doubled. The Dodgers then intentionally walked Kyle Schwarber to pitch to Jean Segura, who responded with an RBI single to tie the game.

The Dodgers came right back to grab a 3-2 lead in the top of the 10th. Los Angeles' advantage could have been bigger but with the bases loaded, Bohm made a back-handed stab off a hard-hit groundball and threw Dodgers hitter Justin Turner out at first to end the inning.

From there what happened had to be seen to be believed.

The Phillies appeared doomed when third baseman Turner fooled ghost runner J.T. Realmuto into thinking a throw had gotten away. Realmuto left the bag, and Turner tagged him for the first out in the bottom of the 10th.

All was not lost, however.

With backup catcher Garrett Stubbs on first, Quinn singled to right. Stubbs made it to third just head of the throw from Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts. Quinn ended up at second.

Bohm stepped to the plate. He had struck out in his three previous at-bats.

“Walking up to the plate, I know I have one of the fastest guys in the league on second (in Quinn),” Bohm said. “I’m not trying to do too much there. I’m just trying to get a ball in the zone, put it in play and Roman is going to score. I didn’t get it out of the infield, and he still scored.”

Bohm's groundball left his bat at 68.5 mph.

Stubbs scored easy. Manager Joe Girardi said Quinn was probably the only runner in baseball with the speed to score on the play.

“I saw the ball on the ground, and I wasn’t sure if it was going to get through," Quinn said. "I looked back and saw Muncy bobble the ball, and I took off from there.”

Muncy tried to recover and throw Quinn out at the plate. But, Quinn dove across home just ahead of catcher Austin Barnges' tag.

“You black out in that moment,” Quinn said. “I don’t know what happened. I was so excited we were able to get that W.”

The play illustrates why the Phillies continue to believe in Quinn despite his injury history.

“He’s a fast man,” Bohm said.

With the win, the Phillies finished the homestand 2-4. They batted .160, struck out 60 times and drew just 10 walks in the six games.

If the Phillies had lost Sunday, their offensive futility would have been the dominant narrative as they head out on a seven-game road trip that starts Monday night with a four-game series against the Atlanta Braves and concludes Memorial Day weekend with three games against the New York Mets.

Instead, the Phillies got on the plane Sunday evening believing their luck might be turning. The victory also gave the Phillies a chance to celebrate Eflin’s career-high 12 strikeouts and Stubbs’ first career a home run — a solo shot in the six inning.

“The homestand didn’t go the way we hoped,” Hoskins said. “Sure, there was some frustration in here. But, don’t think there’s been any panic in this room. I still think there’s some balls that we’re hitting hard that we’re not getting rewarded for. We just have to keep telling ourselves that stuff is going to even out over the long course of the season.”

Maybe that process started Sunday.

